When I was a young child, part of my “must-see TV” was an afternoon program titled “Looney Tunes,” which aired on WCYB-TV and was hosted for many years by Ed Spiegel. One of the sponsors was Foremost Dairy, and I recall that each weekday afternoon Ed would do live commercials during the broadcast, and I would watch in awe as he poured a glass of Foremost milk and consumed it in seemingly one gulp. The format of “Looney Tunes” included a live studio audience of children, with whom Ed would talk during breaks between the cartoon clips that were presented. Typical conversations would consist of a child stating his or her name, and where they were from, along with “saying hi” to any relatives who may be watching, and perhaps, if time allowed, the child might share a joke or funny story.
To have the chance to be in the audience was deemed to be a very big occasion, and one afternoon, my mother decided to take me and my sister to appear on the program. We took what was then termed the “Super Highway” (aka 11W) from Kingsport to the studio in Bristol. When I watched the program at home, in anticipation of each weekday’s broadcast, I made certain to have the television tuned to WCYB. At the time, the original version of “The Match Game” aired on NBC before WCYB began its local afternoon broadcast. As a child, I assumed that every program that I saw on WCYB originated from their studio, so when we walked into the building, I was surprised and disappointed that I did not see “The Match Game” host Gene Rayburn there in person. Instead, I saw several television monitors that were showing the feed from the network. Nevertheless, I enjoyed my “television debut” that afternoon, and I looked forward to checking with my classmates the next day to see if they had watched me.
Another erroneous notion that I had was that each evening in either New York or Los Angeles, the networks had a live audience present for the entire evening, and the audience watched either a film of a program or watched it performed live. While in some cases at that time there were live broadcasts with an audience present (which was almost always the case in the early days of television for the presentation of variety and comedy programs), by the time of my early childhood, a lot of programs were filmed or videotaped. One broadcast that I remember that contributed to my false conclusion was “The Lucy Show,” where Lucy is mistakenly drafted into the Marines. Near the conclusion of the program, as the snafu was in process of resolution, her “replacement” arrives ... in none other than the form of the bumbling Gomer Pyle, a spinoff series from “The Andy Griffith Show” that starred Jim Nabors. As the rather harried and disgruntled sergeant remarks that there is no way that he could have a worse recruit than Lucy had been, in walks Jim Nabors, and the audience howls! The “Gomer Pyle” series was not filmed in front of an audience, and I imagine that Jim Nabors did not realize that no one could hear his line over the loud studio audience reaction. What made me think that I was watching a live performance was that Lucille Ball realized that Jim’s line had not been heard, so she, in character as Lucy, asked him, “What did you say?” Jim then responded that he had been sent over as Lucy’s replacement, and the audience once again roared. Of course, I did not realize that what I was watching was a program that was not live but had been filmed in front of an audience several weeks previously.
When I started college, I found out that I was not the only child that had some misconceptions about the way that television programs worked. My first roommate and I were watching a game show one day, and he confessed that he used to think that there was a city in New York state called Random that had a directory containing the names and addresses of everyone in the country. His conclusion was based on what announcers would frequently say while selecting a contestant: “We picked this name at random.”
Had I thought about it as child, I daresay I would have agreed and wanted to go visit Random, home of the world’s largest directory!