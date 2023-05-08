All Six Rivers Media newspapers recently asked readers on Facebook the following question: What is your favorite park in the region? Below are some of their responses.
1. Bays Mountain Park
Bays Mountain Park is a 3,750-acre nature preserve and the largest city-owned park in the state, according to the park's website. It features a 44-acre lake, a nature center, a planetarium and a number of animal habitats.
2. Warriors' Path State Park
Warriors' Path State Park is a 950-acre park on the shores of the Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston River, according to the park's website. The park offers opportunities for boating, hiking, biking, golfing and more. It is the only state park in Tennessee with a Boundless Playground, where children of all abilities can play together.
3. Roan Mountain State Park
Roan Mountain State Park encompasses more than 2,000 acres at the base of Roan Mountain, according to the park's website. Visitors can hike, fish, bike, camp and more. Cross-country skiing is also possible in winter months.
4. Erwin Fishery Park
Surrounded by the Unaka Mountains, Erwin Fishery Park features hiking trails, a pond, basketball and tennis courts, a playground, a swimming pool and more, according to the park website.
5. Willow Springs Park
Willow Springs Park encompasses 36 acres in southwest Johnson City, according to the city's website. The park offers picnic shelters, walking trails, a playground and a members-only dog park.
6. Laurel Run Park
Laurel Run Park is a 440-acre park along the Holston River, according to the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber website. The park offers hiking trails, a paved walking path, two waterfalls and river access for fishing.
7. Steele Creek Park
Steele Creek Park encompasses more than 2,200 acres in the city of Bristol, Tennessee, according to the city's website. The park features a 52-acre lake, a nature center, a splash pad, hiking and biking trails, a disc golf course and more.
8. Founders Park
Founders Park is a 5-acre greenspace in downtown Johnson City, according to the city's website. The park features an amphitheater, walking paths, a creek and public art.
9. Ralph Stout Park
Located in Mountain City, this community park offers playground equipment, walking trails, a skateboarding park, a pond, a frisbee golf course, a fitness trail and more, according to the Johnson County Chamber website.