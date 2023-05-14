Romans 12:11-13 says…
11 Don’t hesitate to be enthusiastic — be on fire in the Spirit as you serve the Lord! 12 Be happy in your hope, stand your ground when you’re in trouble, and devote yourselves to prayer. 13 Contribute to the needs of God’s people, and welcome strangers into your home.
This Scripture tells us “Contribute to the needs of God’s people, and welcome strangers into your home.” The Message paraphrase states this text as “Help needy Christians, be inventive in hospitality.”
What is hospitality, exactly? It is defined as “the friendly reception and treatment of guests and strangers.” In our world today, hospitality is most often understood as an industry that provides hotels, travel and tourism, entertainment and recreation, and food and beverage.
Biblically, however, hospitality is a spiritual discipline that calls us to welcome the stranger. “Stranger” isn’t the best word to use, but rather “guests.” We don’t welcome “strangers” or “visitors” but “guests.”
In her book “God’s Welcome: Hospitality for a Gospel-Hungry World,” Amy Oden discusses what she calls “gospel hospitality.” Dr. Oden says that “gospel hospitality is God’s welcome, a welcome that is deep and wide. Gospel hospitality is God’s welcome into a new way of seeing and living. Ultimately, gospel hospitality is God’s welcome into abundant life, into God’s own life.”
As the church, we have to recognize the importance of the ways in which we practice hospitality. When we welcome someone into the church we are not just welcoming them into the life of a community, but we are welcoming people into God’s own life. This Scripture calls us to be “inventive” in our efforts towards hospitality. Sometimes as churches we burn out and lose our focus. We tend to hang out our open sign and expect people to just wander in and understand what to do next.
But if we want to be thriving, growing, dynamic churches who are inviting people into God’s own life, we have to become more inventive than that. We have to see every part of our church’s ministries through the eyes of a first-time visitor. We have to constantly be asking ourselves, what if this were my first time here? Would I know where to go and what to do?
We as a church have to ask ourselves, how can we take care of people who come in so that they are truly free to experience the love and grace of God through Jesus Christ? This call to hospitality is to create an atmosphere where people walk in and feel at home. When people find a home in our community, that is when people will make their home in the church.
Imagine what it would be like if a host invited you over, had decorated for a party, made sure the steps and doorway were well lit, but hadn’t actually prepared anything to eat. As followers of Jesus, we have food to share with a world that is hungry, even famished.
There are so many people who are spiritual wanderers, people who are spiritually starved and denied. They show up at our doors, not because they like our buildings or even because they like us, they show up because they are hungry. People are hungry for forgiveness, for rest and for peace.
People are hungry for mercy and grace, to explore and grow, for the good news of new life, of abundant life. People are hungry for God to do a new thing. We have food to offer. We feed on the grace of God every moment of every day and welcome others to the table.
Practicing the spiritual discipline of hospitality calls us beyond our friendliness to share the solid food that blesses our lives. It’s not our welcome that we are extending, it is God’s welcome that we offer.
How might we explore new ways to welcome people into the life of the church? How might we be inventive in hospitality? Are there ways we can create a better experience for people who have never been in our churches? It’s a spiritual discipline. We are not just welcoming people into church and community, but we are extending God’s welcome into God’s own life.
Caleb Frazier is the director and campus minister of the Wesley Foundation at East Tennessee State University and is also an ordained elder in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.