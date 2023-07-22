When I was very young, I can remember that each of our bedroom pillows had a tag, on which a warning was clearly stated to the effect: “DO NOT REMOVE, UNDER PENALTY OF LAW.” There must have been more than one owner who, accidentally or otherwise, removed the tag and subsequently, at minimum, felt guilty, or was otherwise very concerned that he or she had committed a criminal act. Likely such concerns prompted a later change of wording to read “UNLAWFUL TO REMOVE, EXCEPT BY THE CONSUMER.”
Under the premise that the majority of us strive to be good, law-abiding citizens, I wonder how many of us have been dutiful to obey the instructions on our microwave popcorn boxes? That is, there are at least two commandments posted: (1) Do not use POPCORN setting; and (2) Do not attempt to repop unpopped kernels. I must now hereby before the world confess that I have not been so dutiful, and therefore likely I should throw myself at the mercy of the Popcorn Police!
However, this rebellious side of me must ask some questions. Given that every microwave I have ever owned has a POPCORN setting (including a new one just acquired via a kitchen remodeling project in process), and every type of microwave popcorn I have ever purchased has stated on the box not to use the POPCORN setting, I ask why then do microwave ovens have such a setting? Also, if not for popping microwave popcorn, when would one ever use such a setting? When I purchase potatoes to be baked in the microwave, the labels do not say “Do not use POTATO setting.” Coffee packages do not warn against use of the BEVERAGE setting. I detect an inequity here!
As for the unpopped kernels, I could imagine a skit featuring the late Jack Benny, whose radio/television character was portrayed as very stingy and tight, carefully picking out all of the unpopped kernels, placing them back in the microwave, and standing there listening and counting until each one was accounted for. I have given these kernels a second chance, and enjoyed what I call the resulting “repop.”
I posed this question recently on Facebook in order to elicit responses, and in fairness I must say that a good friend of mine in west Tennessee did mention a possible good reason not to use the POPCORN setting. Some users have done so without being familiar with the nuances of the microwave and left the microwave unattended, only to be alerted via a horrible odor and/or a smoke alarm of a resulting charred mess. Accordingly, it does make sense that if one is going to be a rebel, it is prudent to be a responsible rebel and make certain that the POPCORN setting is not permitted to wreak havoc.
Interestingly, if not ironically, the name that I picked for our new grandson to use for me is “Pop Pop.” Of course, it is yet to be determined if he will comply with my wishes, and certainly I will accept any other good alternative that he may select. Regardless of whatever the appellation may be, this Pop Pop does intend to introduce him, at the appropriate age, to the joys of popcorn and its preparation … and we might just indulge in a bit of carefully monitored mischief with the POPCORN setting and giving unpopped kernels at least a second chance.