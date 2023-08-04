We are eight months into the year — how did that happen so fast? Our wonderful area just keeps blessing us with its natural beauty. If you live out in the country as I do, this time of year takes on its own persona. You can watch the maturing of the hay fields and anticipate when haying season will commence. I was trapped behind a slow-moving tractor with one of those large prongs on the back that picks up the big rolls of hay, and, as always, I was in a hurry. I do not even remember what was so important to have me grumbling as I looked at my speedometer and saw I was going 7 miles per hour. I was totally miffed at my slowed progress.
Suddenly, right at sunset, we came up over a hill, and I had the privilege of seeing one of the most beautiful sights I have ever witnessed. The sun was low and flaming orange, with sunrays shooting upward as if they were trying to hang onto the day and the deep blue sky. The big rolls of hay were backlit, with the stray pieces of hay highlighted by the sun. The mountains were a perfect backdrop for this scene. The mixture of dust and small pieces of hay caught in the sunlight looked like angels floating around one of my neighbors as he mowed. I was so thankful I had been slowed down and didn’t miss this magnificent moment.
I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to travel most of the world, but I tell you the truth, the scene that took my breath away and will always be with me in memory was right here in Washington County. Oh, I have lived in the same house out in the country for 46 years, and I have learned to look forward to haying season.
Most of the men I know that farm work very hard, especially this time of year. They work in partnership with the rich soil, plowing, planting, waiting, watching the skies and reading the old signs. If they have a lot of livestock, they also worry about time and weather. The first cutting has to be timed just right or the hay gets too mature and looses a lot of its feed value. Each tractor has a different sound, and even the same tractor makes a different sound depending on which attachment is being used, the mower or the rake that fluffs the hay or the balers. When the farmers bring out all of the equipment, I am fascinated by the sounds and smells. All the men and machines working in the hay seem to take on their own special rhythm. I especially miss my neighbor Jake this time of year; he cut our hay for over 30 years. Oh, I know that farming is high-tech now, but there is still something special about haying season.
I was raised by the ocean, so watching the wind blow across our fields of hay reminds me of the ocean waves. As I am writing, the rain is beating down, and many of the fields are flooded, but most of the hay has been put up already. Think about all the beautiful growing fields around our area and do something positive … thank a farmer.