The red-bellied had the highest count, among Tennessee’s woodpeckers, in last year’s Fall Bird Count reported by Bryan Stevens. It is also a bird whose loud cry and many visits to a suet feeder are among my daily delights. Seen at that feeder, as well, are hairy and downy woodpeckers. Red-bellied sapsuckers’ drilling holes circle round two old sugar maple and pawpaw trees, and the chips fly whenever pileated woodpeckers visit, hammering away at decaying stumps for ants, beetles or other insect food they live on.
In the 1936 edition of Birds of America, the entry on the red-bellied woodpecker notes its great abundance in the south where it is said to be at home “wherever trees are found.” Its nest usually in a hole excavated in a dead tree or limb, a pair may however take over a cavity already made by another woodpecker. “Such action,” the notes state “may involve a moral question” though also showing the bird’s “disposition to conserve physical effort.”
Comments about amorality in relation to bird behavior startles one. Yet it seems relevant if one considers how commercialization and public-relations forces have fundamentally changed our attitudes toward work, nature, place, and home. The red-bellied doing the convenient thing of appropriating another’s home. Modern-day resource consumption, toward making life ever more “convenient,” is presented as fashionable and desirable, though it may be unmindful of cost to others and to the natural world.
As an example, see the bunching of convenience establishments around us, in today’s suburbia. The three-mile stretch of our main highway, 11E, from Headtown to Persimmon Ridge Road contains at least seven gas stations and uncounted numbers of eateries of all kinds, banks, pharmacies, wineries and food- and other stores, each largely duplicating many of the others’ offerings.
A U.S. State of the Birds report, in 2022, reveals that more than half of these are in serious decline, having lost at least half their populations in the past 50 years. Habitat loss is the main reason for this sad development. One of Tennessee’s woodpeckers – the red-cockaded – is extirpated already and the current rare-animals listing of the State’s Heritage Office shows 29 birds either in serious need of management to avoid imminent imperilment or already endangered, such as the great egret and peregrine falcon.
As a “moral” issue was suggested in the red-bellied woodpecker’s nest appropriation habit, so might future children see the loss of greenspace and its animal workers should the trend for “convenience,” in the built-up suburban-sprawl environment, continue.
Frances Lamberts is a longtime Jonesborough resident and environmental advocate.