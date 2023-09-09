Psalms 121
1 I will lift up my eyes to the mountains;
From where shall my help come?
2 My help comes from Yahweh,
Who made heaven and earth.
3 [a] He will not allow your foot to stumble;
[b] He who keeps you will not slumber.
4 Behold, He who keeps Israel
Will not slumber and will not sleep.
5 Yahweh is your keeper;
Yahweh is your shade on your right hand.
6 The sun will not strike you by day,
Nor the moon by night.
7 Yahweh will keep you from all evil;
He will keep your soul.
8 Yahweh will keep your going out and your coming in
From now until forever.
The other day I pulled up beside a man that had eased his car off the side of the road. He quickly wanted me to know he wasn’t having car trouble, but he was out taking pictures. Photography was his hobby, and he was there taking snapshots of the mountains. The mountain view in Conklin is truly spectacular. He went on to say that every time he took a picture, he prayed that the shot would glorify God and that it would be one that others could gaze at the Lord’s handiwork.
In ancient times, many individuals believed the gods — “little g” — dwelt on top of the mountains. The psalmist believed his God — “big G” — was the One that created the mountains; and how true that was.
This passage of Scripture is a song of ascents as the pilgrim travels to Jerusalem to worship. He looks to an almighty God. We find the pilgrim getting close to Jerusalem. No matter the direction he was coming from, he would have to go through the hills. On my pilgrimage to Israel in 2017, wherever we went, there were hills. The pagans would erect their altars to worship the “little g” gods. The help won’t be up on those hills. In Jeremiah 3:23, he says,
“Surely, the hills are a lie,
A tumult on the mountains.
Surely in Yahweh our God
Is the salvation of Israel.”
With God, our feet will be steady. We will not totter. He walks beside us, and by His Holy Spirit, He lives in us. Jehovah is the one who kept the traveler and the One that keeps us today. The Lord preserves us as we look to Him. In 1 Peter 1:4-5, “to obtain an inheritance incorruptible and undefiled and unfading, having been kept in heaven for you, who are protected by the power of God through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.”
I’m so thankful the Lord keeps us. I am so blessed that He watches over me. No matter what we may face in this life, He is with us. We have so many promises in His Word. While Jesus was on this earth, He told His followers that they would have trials, that they would have tribulations, but they were to be of good cheer (John 16:33), Some of us may be in the midst of a difficult season right now. Maybe we have just walked through one, or maybe it is just up ahead. We must be willing to look to the “Big G” God. He is the one that helps us, that guides us, that cares for and loves us. Have we truly surrendered to Him? He longs for us to cry out to Him. Why do we hold back? There should be no hesitation. The God that created the universe and all that is in it, He is there for us. Praise His holy Name!