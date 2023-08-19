While there are some childhood experiences that may continue over several generations, there are others that appear largely to be ones that the later generations may never know.
One remembrance I have from my early childhood is home milk delivery. While we did not live very far from supermarkets and small grocery shops, nonetheless it was a nice convenience to have milk delivered straight to our doorstep a couple of days per week.
I am not certain if all the major suppliers offered the service, but I do know that the Pet Dairy Company in our area seemed to be the one used most, if not exclusively. In those days, milk was delivered in quart glass bottles, which are not commonly used in this day and time. Delivery was usually very early in the morning, and I recall that the company supplied a metal container in which bottles were delivered, and in which the used bottles were returned.
I remember that my mother, while I suppose that it was not necessary or a requirement of the company, always washed the used bottles that we returned. I would imagine that her reasons may have been to avoid any odors or pests that might have been attracted to the used containers.
In addition to milk, Pet Dairy also offered delivery of other products that they manufactured or distributed. It was always a treat to “leave a note for the milkman” in one of the bottles to supply something extra. Typically, in our case, it was to request orange juice, which, while certainly not a dairy product, it was an item that the company provided.
Over time, the glass bottles were replaced with delivery in cartons that are still used to some extent today. Of the various reasons that the company had for the change in packaging, the fragility of the glass had to be one consideration. While I am sure that we had our occasional instances of accidental breakage, one incident in particular stands out. I had acquired a pencil sharpener that was encased in a very realistic replica of a spider. For a brief period, we had our milk container set on top of the “semi-automatic washer” (about which I wrote in a previous article) and which had been relegated to the carport when we acquired the Westinghouse laundromat. I do not recall why, but one evening I happened to leave my pencil sharpener beside the container of glass bottles to be returned to the company.
Early the next morning, my father went out the kitchen door beside the carport, and mistook my pencil sharpener for a real pest, and in his startled state, knocked over the container and broke one or more of the bottles. In any case, with the change to cartons, the container switched to a metal box that was designed to protect the cartons better from potential damage and heat.
After we left Colonial Heights, our subscription to the service stopped, as we moved around for the next couple of years. When we returned to the area in 1968, we resumed the service, even though we lived a block away from a Kroger supermarket and a convenience store. With my youngest sister about 5 months old at the time, and in the process of transitioning to regular milk, I imagine that my mother regarded the service as helping her with one less thing that she had to think about. Nevertheless, I think that within the next couple of years we opted to discontinue the service, as we determined that we had convenient access, as well as an errand boy (yours truly) who could make the short walk to retrieve milk and other items if needed. Although I do not have an exact date, I believe that home delivery was phased out completely within the next few years; thus, the end of an era.