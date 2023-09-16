My mother was responsible for her parents acquiring their first radio. When she was young, they lived in a small “holler” in Kentucky, and their livelihood depended on my grandfather’s job in the coal mines and their farming. Accordingly, there was not a lot left over for luxuries.
One evening, my grandparents were talking about a radio that was at the local general store, and one of them said that they thought they just might send for it. My mother happened to overhear that conversation, and on her way to school the next day, she stopped by the store and told the clerk that my grandparents wanted the radio delivered. While my grandparents were surprised by the unexpected delivery, they felt that they really could not chastise my mother, as she simply repeated what she had heard them say. Thus, the radio stayed … and that began my grandmother’s interest in the serials, which others of her generation often referred to as “the stories.”
As my grandmother did her household chores, she was able to follow “The Guiding Light,” “The Right to Happiness,” “Ma Perkins,” “The Romance of Helen Trent,” “Just Plain Bill,” “Our Gal Sunday” and many others that were broadcast back in the day. Her interest continued when they finally obtained a television set in the Southwest Virginia home to which they moved later, and she was actually able to see the Bauers that she had heard on “The Guiding Light,” as well as view “As the World Turns,” “The Edge of Night” and other programs on the CBS schedule.
Unlike some listeners/viewers, however, my grandmother realized that she was listening to and watching fiction. However, some in her community had some trouble in separating fiction from reality. My grandmother taught a Sunday school class for many years, and I have heard her mention that she had to bite her lip when some of the ladies made prayer requests for Young Doctor Malone or Lisa on “As the World Turns.”
While it might be easy to poke fun at those who took these stories way too seriously, it should be realized that the writers, actors and sponsors took their job seriously as well, and some of the most memorable moments in television have been on the daytime dramas in which the actors have, with minimal rehearsal time, delivered poignant performances, often in live broadcasts, which were common for many years.
As a child, I can recall being at my grandmother’s house when she was watching “As the World Turns,” and I was very concerned about the character of Tom Hughes, whose parents, Bob and Lisa, had divorced. He was understandably upset about that, and as a result, so was I. A few years later, I can recall that the character of Lisa, in one of her fits, slapped Bob and told him that the trouble that Tom was in at that time would never have happened if they had reconciled like she wanted them to. Without knowing about Lisa’s past transgression, I was convinced in that scene that Lisa was absolutely right! I can remember telling my mother that if the program were ever canceled (which seemed highly unlikely at that time, as it was a ratings powerhouse for CBS) that I wanted the last scene to be Bob and Lisa getting back together.
Well, years later, the time came that the “World” was going to come to an end. The last scene did in fact have Bob, but not reconciling with Lisa as I would have wanted. This may sound ridiculous, but in order to obtain the closure that I wanted, I actually wrote my own ending for the program. Using the device that the nighttime soap opera “Dallas” employed, in my ending, the past 50 years or so had been a dream, and Bob and Lisa were still together, with baby Tom living at Chris and Nancy Hughes’ home. I actually posted the script on a website that actress Elieen Fulton (who portrayed Lisa) had, but I do not know that she ever saw it.
Is there any point to be derived from this? Perhaps. While not everything in life is under our control, sometimes we do have a choice, and if presented an “ending” we do not like, we should take advantage of any choice that we may have to rewrite it, if for a better and positive outcome. Because such opportunities may be limited, let’s “seize the day” and make all the happy endings that we can when we can.
(By the way … if any of you happen to be interested in reading my ending to the show, I will be glad to email it to you. Just email me at mtbaker@charter.net, and I will share it with you.)