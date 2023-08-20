Local Author and Public Relations professional Mary Ellen Miller, APR, donated a copy of her recently published book, “Fill the Dam Thing Up! Building Connections: Communicating Throughout the Lifecycle of Infrastructure Projects” to the Jonesborough Public Library. In the book, Miller shares her story of being lead communicator for the Boone Dam Infrastructure Project.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime, international project set in the heart of Appalachia and I think citizens of Washington County will be interested in reading it,” Miller said. “We had renowned thought leaders from around the world working together to keep people safe.”
“We always appreciate getting donations from local authors and this certainly was a well-known local story, now told from the communicator’s viewpoint,” said Richard Griffin, Washington County Library Director. The book is also available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CCCJ6FRG.
Miller, an accredited public relations professional, will be hosting a launch party for the book Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Spark Plaza in Johnson City. She can be reached at maryellen@marketingmel.com to let her know you can attend. Her website is www.marketingmel.com.