Local farmer Joe Royston knows the importance of taking what the land gives you and making something useful and beautiful out of it.
Royston not only makes various soaps, but he also grows vibrant sunflowers for neighbors and the community to enjoy.
“I started making soap three years ago as a hobby,” Royston said. “I started making soaps that included CBD because after growing hemp for four years, I have a lifetime supply and wanted to explore other uses for the CBD.”
According to Royston, homemade soap, otherwise known as cold process soap, is easy to make.
“There are three major ingredients; water, lye, and a fat. I like to use lard because it is very moisturizing. My son, Zach, prefers coconut oil for vegan customers,” Royston noted. “Zach is the one who runs our online business.”
Royston adds that he can make soap with just about any fragrance, or unscented for those that are sensitive to scents.
“My biggest sellers are Sandalwood Lavender, Cranberry Rose, Pumpkin Pie Spice and Frankincense & Myrrh. I’m currently working on a Pine Tar Soap, with Tea Tree oil, and Cedar fragrance,” he said. “It was a special request from my teammates on my adult baseball league. Yes, I’m 67 years old and still playing baseball in a league in Greeneville, Tennessee. Not softball. But exploring the skin benefits of Pine Tar will have a broader appeal than I expected. Pine Tar is traditionally used to treat horses’ hooves. It is a moisturizer for cracked hooves. I also grow loofah sponges and cut slices for some soaps.”
It only takes a couple hours to mix and pour the ingredients into a mold, according to Royston. Then the soap needs to set up or gel overnight before taking it out of the mold and cutting into slices.
“Then you need to cure for three weeks to ensure a hard, long-lasting bar,” Royston said. “It’s technically safe to use in one day, but will last longer if fully cured.”
Royston sells his soaps at local farmers markets and craft shows. And on Tuesdays, he sets up at the Olde Greene County Farmers Exchange on Main & McKee Streets in Greeneville beside the Historic Andrew Johnson Home.
“On Friday evenings in Erwin, I sell at the courthouse parking lot on Main Street,” he added. “I also set up at Troyer’s in Limestone on Saturdays. I’m one of their original vendors from when they started the community farmers market in 2020. This is my fourth year there.”
And his creative side doesn’t stop there, as Royston also shares his love and passion for growing beautiful sunflowers.
“I began growing Mammoth Sunflowers in Downers Grove, Illinois, about 20 years ago. I started with five below my deck as a screen. They grew to 14 feet and were gorgeous. They attract pollinators, and once the seeds dry, the Goldfinch arrive in large numbers. “So, I grow sunflowers for the beauty and to help the pollinators,” he said. “Sunflowers are actually good for soil. People use them as a cover crop and as a nitrogen fixer and to prevent soil erosion. I will grow any sunflower I can get the seeds for.
“Russian Mammoths are a mainstay with the huge heads. Teddy Bears are shorter with a head like a mum. Firecracker are very colorful with a blend of brown, orange and yellow. My granddaughter loves Chocolate Cherry Sunflowers, which are a deep red with a brown center. Neighbors and friends come all the time and take pictures in my acre of sunflowers.”
Royston, a master of many trades, doesn’t just grow sunflowers.
“I do grow other flowers and vegetables. I grow marigolds and zinnias to attract beneficial insects like pollinators and butterflies. I have hundreds of colorful day lilies, Red Hot Pokers, and Huge Beauty Bush with gorgeous purple berries,” he said. “I also grow food like tomatoes, sweet corn, rhubarb, peas, and beets. Mostly for the family, but I do sell the surplus at the local market.”
To browse what Royston and his son have to offer, you can visit www.roystonhempfarm.com.