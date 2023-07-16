Thomas Richard Burns has been writing fiction since 1989 when he won first place in a creative writing course. It was then he developed the character “Big Dummy” and his smarter (but loyal dog), “Little Dummy.”
“I published other writers as far back as September of 1964 when I put out the first of monthly issues of The Sports Trader, a ‘pioneer’ magazine for baseball card collectors and other sports material. But my Sports Trader was all nonfiction articles and advertising,” Burns said. “I had the seventh oldest baseball card magazine and was ‘the undisputed leader’ for several years. For one six-month period, The Sports Trader was the only magazine for baseball card collectors.”
Burns added he started his 18-year-old Southern nostalgia journal, Our Southern Memories, in 2005.
“I made money for a few years but (it) is now on a break-even basis, or maybe a little better. It is pretty much a ‘labor of love,’ but I enjoy publishing it and the readers love it,” he said. “I have published 344 different writers in the last 18 years. The original name was ‘Southern Owned & Southern Operated,’ but readers quickly nicknamed it SO & SO, and since, at the time, it was published in Oxford, Mississippi — I named it ‘Oxford SO & SO.’ Then about four years ago I changed it to the current ‘Our Southern Memories,’ which is nonpolitical nostalgia.”
According to Burns, inspiration for his books comes from the characters he creates in “Little Dummy & Mayor Big Dummy.”
“It may sound corny, but they sort of take over the narrative as they intermingle with one another (in my brain),” Burns noted. “I sometimes had to reign them in as they were leading me off course in the book. I have numerous short stories that originated using the characters in ‘Little Dummy.’ The short stories were written in third person.”
The idea for “Little Dummy and Mayor Big Dummy” came in a creative way all its own.
“It originated from a poem I wrote titled ‘Little Dummy’ about a dog watching TV as his master was about to be drafted for the Vietnam war, and he snores away while Little Dummy sees the draft warnings on TV,” Burns said. “At the moment the only works I have out are ‘Little Dummy’ and my bi-monthly journal. But I am close to putting out a nonfiction book on what the locals in William Faulkner’s hometown (Oxford, Mississippi) thought of him. These are first-person accounts of knowing him and the first-person encounters were first and only published in my ‘Our Southern Memories.’ The Oxford locals thought Faulkner was weird and Faulkner thought they were weird!”
Burns also has a message to those looking to pursue writing and being an author.
“Get started early!” he urged. “I had no encouragement in writing and my first writings were at age 39 and were songs. I came close with some songs, but decided to concentrate on fiction.”
“Little Dummy and Mayor Big Dummy” is available through Amazon and by mail order to: Our Southern Memories, P.O. Box 64, Mountain Home, TN 37684.
A signed copy is available for $10 or two copies for $18.