Service
Isaiah 6:8 says…
8 Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” And I said, “Here am I; send me!”
Service is a hugely important part of what it means to be a Christian. Serving others is at the very foundation of our faith. Jesus said “the Son of man came not to be served but to serve.” The definition of service is “the action of helping or doing work for someone.” Following Christ is learning what it is to live into self-sacrificial love. Jesus was never concerned about himself, but rather Jesus was always focused on doing things for others.
Jesus was all about working miracles. Isn’t it amazing to read the accounts of Jesus’ life in the gospels and all the miracles He worked? Think about all the things Jesus did: He heals the sick, makes the lame walk again and turns death into life. Jesus worked miracles because Jesus helped and worked for others, and because of that, people’s lives were changed. Of course the idea of service is great, but we’re not Jesus. Jesus is the Son of God; He had powers that we are still trying to get our minds around today. John’s gospel ends by telling us that Jesus did many other things, and if all of them were written, the world would not have room for the books that would be written.
Jesus has served so many people and worked so many miracles, Jesus has changed so many lives; how can we even begin to do anything like this? Sure, we are supposed to live into self-sacrificial love, but our service is incomparable. We’re not really capable of working miracles and changing lives the way Jesus did.
Once I attended a banquet for the Appalachian Service Project. There was a woman at this banquet who shared she had built her own house using a chainsaw 22 years earlier. The house had no running water, and over the years the roof began to leak. Because the roof was leaking, mold began to develop in the house, and she became sick because of the mold. She didn’t have the means to fix the roof, and there was no one she knew who could help her. While she was in the hospital, the woman’s sister told her she had sent in an application for her home to be repaired by the Appalachian Service Project.
The application was selected, and a new roof was put on her house, and running water was installed. The woman said that she ran herself a bath for the first time and sat in the bathroom and cried for 45 minutes for the miracle that had been worked in her life.
In this passage from Isaiah, the Lord asks a question, “Whom shall I send, who will go for us?” This is the same question that God asks us now. It is no secret that we are living in a time when the universal church in our country is in a decline. It seems that fewer and fewer people are responding to the call to be a part of the church. And yet, while the church declines and there are fewer people who are responding with their prayers, presence, gifts, service and witness, there are still so many miracles that need to take place in people’s lives.
There is such a great need in the world today. There are needs all over the place in so many different ways. If only we could work miracles the way Jesus did. If only Christ was present with us, and if only we had the capabilities to change the world and truly help one another. In fact, Jesus is still working miracles every single day. Jesus lives in us, and when we decide to follow Christ’s example of service, miracles happen in people’s lives.
The prophet Isaiah asks, ‘Whom shall I send, who will go for us?’ Is life all about us and what we want, or is there a greater calling and purpose for all of us out there? Are there some miracles that are just waiting to happen through Christ in us?
Caleb Frazier is the director and campus minister of the Wesley Foundation at East Tennessee State University and is also an ordained elder in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.