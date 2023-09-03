Sometimes it is seemingly the smallest things that can bring pleasure or joy in life. I think that those things are worthy of just as much appreciation as other things that may be deemed to be of grander scale or proportion.
Recently, for me, it was the return of key lime doughnuts at one of our locally owned bakeries. Several years ago, I heard this flavor advertised specifically by the bakery on one of the local radio stations, and they gained my patronage. A few years before, I found that flavor when we were on vacation and had not seen it again. So I was pleased that it was available locally, if only for a few months of the year. With supply chain shortages, the bakery did not have them at all last year, so when I stopped by recently, I was very pleasantly surprised to see their sign: “Key Lime Flavor Is Back!” Now, is that a need in my life? Somewhat grudgingly, I would have to admit not, but it is something which makes life just a little sweeter (and tarter, for that matter).
Over time, “little things” can add up to make a big impact. Accordingly, I think it is important that we make the effort to give notice to these “little things.” The context in which I am speaking is not necessarily confined to material, tangible items but the everyday interactions and encounters that we experience. One quote from the play “Our Town” comes to mind: “Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it? ... every, every minute?” The recent death of a friend has caused me to give more thought to this matter.
In a previous article, I mentioned that the only reason that I was sad about leaving my fifth grade class when we moved to Knoxville in November 1966 was because of a good friend that I was leaving behind. At the time, I do not even know if I really realized the sadness nor appreciated fully the extent of the friendship. There are no “extraordinary events” that I can recall about our friendship, just that he had been there with me since first grade, sometimes in the same classroom, sometimes not, but nonetheless he was consistently a kind person.
For me, the transition to fifth grade was not a good one. At that time, the elementary school in my community was experiencing “growing pains,” and in my fourth grade year, the student body of the previous third grade was split, with some of us remaining at the same elementary school where we had begun and others moving over to a campus about a mile or so away, which housed primarily fifth through eighth grade at that time. By the time that the split fourth grade was reunited at the other campus for fifth grade, those of us who had remained behind were at somewhat of a disadvantage, as we were the newcomers, and our other classmates “knew their way around” the environment that was new to the rest of us.
To be fair, I do not think that everyone had the same problem that I did, and I would have to say that, in retrospect, my immaturity in certain aspects made the situation worse. While I do not want to overly dramatize the few months that I was there, I will just sum it up to say that, for the most part, I was not happy. Yet this one friend’s presence and kindness made a difference that I am not certain that I grasped at the time.
Years later, my friend and I had the opportunity to reconnect. He lived up north but traveled back to this area to see his parents when they were living. At one point, he entertained returning to the area, but I think that the passing of his mom deterred him from pursuing that; I understood, but I was sad. In the last few years, he had been battling illness, but given the longevity of many of his family members, I expected him to win the battle. We messaged back and forth from time to time, and when I had not heard from him on my birthday recently, I was concerned. After touching base with another of his contacts, I found out about his death.
A few months before I had acted on an inclination, and I am glad that I did so. In a message, I told my friend that I loved him. He knew in what sense I meant that, and he told me the same. Our pastor has spoken several times over the years about the need for men to be able to express that feeling in the way in which my friend and I did. In the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the angel Clarence remarks, “Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?” My friend is gone, and there is a hole … but the memory of his everyday kindness lives on. So be intentional; notice and appreciate all of the “little things,” especially those in our everyday interactions. These are the things of value which indeed make a big impact.