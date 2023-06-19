I am very much a child of the television generation, perhaps too much so. At one point in my life, if you named a program on the network schedule, particularly CBS, I could tell you what time of day it was broadcast. In any case, my family obtained their first television when I was 3 weeks old.
At that time television was still relatively new, insofar as regular broadcasting was concerned. One of the programs that my parents viewed regularly was the late afternoon serial “The Edge of Night,” which was originally intended to be a daytime version of “Perry Mason,” which had been a radio drama, and in fact was later developed into a nighttime weekly program that ran for many years in prime time. Apparently, there were problems with bringing the program to television as a daytime drama, so the format was used in the creation of “The Edge of Night,” and the television version even featured lead actor John Larkin, who was the voice of Perry Mason on radio.
Much later in my life, I think that I found a connection between my parents’ viewing habits and one of my first words. Whether or not because of such early exposure, I became a fan of the mystery drama as well, and I continued viewing through college, until our local affiliate no longer carried the program.
Years later, while surfing the internet, I found that an entire website had been devoted to the program. I found it very interesting to peruse the site, and I located several things that I remembered and many things about which I was not aware. The site also included some sound bites of the program’s intros that were used through the years. Bear with me … much like Perry Mason (or the title character of Mike Karr on “The Edge of Night”), I will establish relevance momentarily.
In addition to the typical first words “mama” and “dada,” one of my very early words was “Tide,” as in the laundry detergent. I wondered why. My mother used the product, and I can remember finding the bright orange-red box very visually appealing … but it was not like my parents were consciously and concertedly attempting to get me to add that word to my vocabulary. As I perused the sound bites of the intros for “The Edge of Night,” I found a possible clue.
The original intro for the program was voiced by announcer Bob Dixon, and apparently, at the beginning of the program, a picture of the sponsor’s product was shown on the screen, with a voice promo. As it turns out, the initial sponsor for the series was Tide, and Bob Dixon’s voice boomed “Tide … America’s washday favorite … presents ‘The Edge ... (dramatic pause with the word stretched out as Edddgggeee …) of Night.’” Therefore, I can only conclude that I was with my parents as they viewed the program, and heard the opening every day, along with the commercials that were part of the broadcast. Accordingly, with exposure to such repetition, I must have focused on that particular word.
Mystery solved! (I wonder if my vocabulary skills would have been as keen if instead I had been exposed every day to the radio drama “Ma Perkins,” sponsored by Oxydol. … I think that would have been a mouthful for any infant!)