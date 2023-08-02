Mary Lou Schubert moved to Jonesborough one month ago with her partner Chuck Holley. Charles, as he is called by family and Tennessee friends, was born and raised in Johnson City — while Mary Lou grew up in Staten Island, New York.
“I retired as a health care administrator for an assisted living facility in Vero Beach, Florida. I had moved from Staten Island with my husband and family in 1988. Twenty years later, my girls and their families had decided to move from Florida to the Richmond, Virginia, area after my husband passed away,” Schubert said. “It was there I met Chuck, a widower, at the Hospice of VA Christmas party, where we were both volunteers.”
Schubert explained that Chuck had retired from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond after 30 years as a tenured professor of accounting/finance and was planning to return to the Johnson City area when he met Mary Lou.
“We have been together 12 years. About four months ago, he decided it was time to come home to Johnson, City,” Schubert said. “He has two brothers and a daughter and her family in the area as well, so we started looking for a new home here.”
In addition to starting a new life with Holley, Schubert said there is much more to why she loves being in Jonesborough.
“My favorite part is the small town ‘feel.’ Our first event here was Jonesborough Days. I loved it! I am a big YouTube follower, and I loved the small towns I would see in other states. I thought at my age, I would never move to any of those. Many of them were out west. To have moved to Jonesborough and five minutes from downtown is such a gift!” Schubert said. “It is a beautiful town, and the people are so friendly and welcoming. I just knew I was in the right place for me.”
Even though the hardest part for Schubert about relocating was leaving her girls and grandchildren, the drive is doable at around six hours, so she looks forward to seeing them come and enjoy the area — as well as visit them when she can.
She would also tell others that Jonesborough is the oldest town in Tennessee and that what it has to offer its residents is really remarkable for its size.
“There is the beautiful Senior Center with many varied activities, and having worked for the recreation department for the city of Vero Beach for 15 years, I was very impressed with the staff and all it has to offer,” Schubert noted. “There are even quite a few parks for (the town’s) size, including the beautiful new Lincoln Park located conveniently near the Senior Center. It offers an amphitheater, pickleball courts, bocce ball and shuffleboard. It is so beautiful with many seating/picnic areas. A fantastic build by the city maintenance department! There are just so many things to do for a town of its size. One of the parks even boasts a water park in it. My granddaughter said, ‘Nana, I am going there every day!’”
As she has gotten older, being in nature has become a very important part of Schubert’s daily life, which is another reason she loves the Jonesborough area.
“Chuck introduced me to hiking, and when I sold my property in Vero Beach, we started camping and traveling. We spent a month out west and loved it. But trees are my ‘friends’ in nature. I love the woods,” she said. “We are now on three acres in Tennessee but still close to downtown and shopping. The trees on our property are magnificent! That’s what drew me to this particular area, and they didn’t steer me wrong! I love it more each day.”