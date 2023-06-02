Friends and family gathered last week to honor a woman that they had come to love by dedicating a patio to her at the Jonesborough Senior Center.
Beloved former senior director of the Senior Center Joan Miller passed away recently — and those that knew her best wanted her memory to live on in the place she loved the most.
“Joan was the Senior Center director from 2007-2015, and I think she would really be happy that so many joined us for this wonderful day,” said current Senior Center Director Mary Regen. “We all know how much Joan loved the Senior Center. This is her heart, and she had such a heart for all our members.”
Regen added that Miller was a driving force behind the Senior Center opening and poured herself into it.
“We felt that this patio would be a space that she would have enjoyed,” Regen said. “After she passed away, memorial money was donated to the Senior Center, and, in speaking with her family, we really felt this would honor her to have such a nice place that members can gather and sit outside and enjoy the space.”
According to Regen, the Senior Center was able to purchase the furniture for the patio in order to make the space one members could enjoy and that would make Miller proud.
“Mom loved this place, and she loved the new center. She didn’t have a chance to enjoy it as much as I’m sure she would have loved to,” said Miller’s daughter, Vona Curtis. “We want to thank everybody for coming and for the donations. We really appreciate it and I know mom is going to appreciate it. Dad would appreciate it to if he was here. Thank you for everything you’ve done for her. She loved you and she loved this center.”
Alderman Kelly Wolfe was present at the dedication and said he had the privilege of working with Miller when he was mayor of Jonesborough.
“This (new Senior Center) is a testament to Joan’s love for her town and for the people of this center,” Wolfe noted. “We had meetings and meetings and meetings and it wasn’t over just a couple of years. I think there was discussion for about twenty years on how to build a new Senior Center in Jonesborough. This building is exactly what was designed by the Senior Center Advisory Committee. This building is a result of the love that Joan and her and her advisory committee had for everybody here today and everybody that uses this center.
And if there is ever a legacy that I think Joan would enjoy and want to have, it is that she is still present right here in the building with her contribution even if she’s not here anymore. We loved her very much and still appreciate her to this day. And everybody who uses this building gets to do it in part because of how much Joan Miller loved this community.”