Since their move to Courthouse Square, James and Debbie Griffin of Griffin Art Gallery have held a number of shows to spotlight local artists — and their newest show, “Seasons of Light and Color,” brings vivid displays to the walls of the business.
James Griffin is a prolific artist who paints on a daily basis, so the Griffins always have a steady supply of new art to display. The artists in the community also seem happy to contribute and participate in the shows. The challenging part is arranging the art in a way that makes the visitor notice the themes and connections between the paintings. The show is designed and curated by gallery owner Debbie Griffin.
“This show ‘Seasons of Light & Color’ focuses primarily on three bodies of work created by artist James Griffin. Visitors will be able to observe how he uses different techniques to explore a variety of subjects,” Debbie Griffin said. “When entering the gallery, they will see a body of work, focusing on geometrical shapes of buildings and places in the immediate historic Jonesborough area. James plays with color and shapes in an abstract form that still has realistic qualities. Gallery 2 focuses on the different light and colors associated with water. There are paintings of water from the land and from the sky. For example, in ‘Song of the River,’ James uses silver and purple in strong brush strokes to bring out the fierceness of the rushing water and the rapids of the Watauga River at Sycamore Shoals. Another canvas, “Midnight Over the Coast,” is a view of the ocean as seen from the sky during a night flight. The moonlight is reflected on the water and the brilliant diamond lights of the city shine below.
“Gallery 3 consists of a collection of countryside scenery, roads and forests all illuminated with Griffin’s magical light and color. ‘The Road to Home’ painting with its brilliant fall colors looks large enough to walk into. ‘The Forrest’ captures the power of nature with a supernatural beam of light blasting through the canopy. Gallery 4 has a diverse collection of art by accomplished local artists capturing the seasons and color of the area.”
Not only does this most recent display showcase James’ creativity, but also his and Debbie’s birthdays.
“We decided to open the gallery a year ago. The show is reflective of all the seasons and colors of the area that we have experienced during our journey around the sun this past year,” Debbie noted. “Our birthdays are two days apart, July 20 and July 22, and we felt that we wanted to celebrate our birthdays with the community.”
The exhibit consists of art primarily by James Griffin but there will also be artwork by Jane Broderick, John Youssi, Nan Sherry, Angie Shepherd, Jean Hess and Nancy Hooker. These are all artists living in the area that come from diverse backgrounds, according to Debbie.
“The attendees can expect to be immersed in a feast of color as seen through the eyes of James Griffin and a group of local artists. Refreshments will be served including birthday cupcakes. Attendees will be able to meet the artists and mingle with other members of the artistic community,” Debbie said. “The best part of having a gallery in Jonesborough is connecting with the people in the community and providing a place where local artists can showcase their work.
“We love it when people visit the gallery from all over the country. We feel a sense of satisfaction if their visit allows them to look at the world in a different way. James teaches art classes on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. and we love inspiring others to create.”