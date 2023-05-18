Some other notes in the local newspapers about the 50th Anniversary:
February 19, 1874 Herald and Tribune
Absent.
L.W. Keen will be absent from his Gallery on Thursday, the 26th inst., photographing the golden wedding of Col. G. W. Telford and wife.
March 8, 1874 Nashville Union and American
The Jonesboro Herald and Tribune says: Col. G. W. Telford and lady have just celebrated their golden wedding. After the guests assembled a photograph of the house, grounds and company in attendance was taken, and an address of welcome was delivered by Col. Telford. This was followed by reading of Scripture, singing, and prayer by the clergymen in attendance. Then succeeded the presentation of golden gifts, tokens of affection, by E.G. McClure, son-in-law of Col. T. His speech was short, feeling and in every sense appropriate, and was responded to by Col. Telford in one of the happiest efforts of his life at public speaking. Several impromptu addresses were delivered by clergymen and others, and the whole company united in congratulations.
March 5, 1874 Herald and Tribune
Thanks.
Mr. and Mrs. Geo. W. Telford will please accept the thanks of editors and compositors for a large and excellent cake sent to the office from their ‘ Golden Wedding” table.