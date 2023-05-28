The world is overflowing with discouraging words and discouraging circumstances.
Sometimes these things can enter the church.
People struggle with some degree of discouragement.
Depression sets in and billions of dollars go toward a cure.
The dictionary defines discouragement as a feeling of having lost hope or confidence.
I’m certain if we are honest we could all say we have been discouraged at one time or another.
We hear about depression, dismay, despair, hopelessness, disappointment, gloominess, disheartened and being downcast.
People’s discouraging words and actions hurt. These things rob us of enthusiasm for life. It can suck the air out of our soul.
Fear can come and generate feelings of despair that can paralyze us from making progress in life.
Everyone longs for and appreciates encouragement. We need someone or something to restore our hope.
The Bible clearly and often addresses this powerful antidote to discouragement.
A critical component to survival and a critical element of church health is encouragement.
Sometimes our own mindset causes discouragement.
People’s negativity can cause us discouragement.
Things that happen in this world cause discouragement.
Personal limitations and failures cause discouragement.
Personal and family circumstances cause discouragement.
Problems in the church body can cause major discouragement.
2 Corinthians 2:3-7 Paul writes, “3 And I wrote this very thing to you, lest, when I came, I should have sorrow over those from whom I ought to have joy, having confidence in you all that my joy is the joy of you all. 4 For out of much [a] affliction and anguish of heart I wrote to you, with many tears, not that you should be grieved, but that you might know the love which I have so abundantly for you.
5 But if anyone has caused grief, he has not grieved me, but all of you to some extent — not to be too severe. 6 This punishment which was inflicted by the majority is sufficient for such a man, 7 so that, on the contrary, you ought rather to forgive and comfort him, lest perhaps such a one be swallowed up with too much sorrow.
Most translations interpret the Greek term under consideration with “comfort.”
Let’s look to the word encouragement.
It is variously translated in our English Bibles urge, beg, comfort, exhort, encourage, advocate, counsel, help, ask.
It communicates the idea of urging or imploring someone to do the right thing. It was used to describe a pleading for help.
It describes coming alongside another with positive words.
It describes someone coming alongside not just to console but to strengthen.
It references someone sent to advocate on our
behalf; like a lawyer.
It is the name Jesus refers to Him when a promise another “encourager.”
Other terms like inspire, motivate or influence capture the sentiment of the term.
In our passage, Paul blessed God for His encouragement but recognized that God often directs people to encourage us.
Here is the main takeaway from this passage regarding encouragement.
God’s merciful encouragement in life’s struggle is not intended to stop with us.
He encourages us so that we might encourage others.
The Lord’s encouragement flows out of God’s mercy.
Our Heavenly Father’s encouragement addresses all our troubles.
His encouragement enables us to encourage others who face affliction.
Our encouragement comes because of our connection with Jesus.
God’s encouragement is others-centered.
Encouraging others energizes endurance in others and His encouragement inspires hope.
Paul knew something about struggle. In 2 Corinthians 1:8-11, he writes “8 For we do not want you to be ignorant, brethren, of our [a] trouble which came to us in Asia: that we were burdened beyond measure, above strength, so that we despaired even of life. 9 Yes, we had the sentence of death in ourselves, that we should not trust in ourselves but in God who raises the dead, 10 who delivered us from so great a death, and [b] does deliver us; in whom we trust that He will still deliver us, 11 you also helping together in prayer for us, that thanks may be given by many persons on [c] our behalf for the gift granted to us through many.
Paul described his deep struggle at the time.
He was completely overwhelmed, driven beyond human ability to endure, despaired of life.
What could have caused such trauma? We look to a later letter.
Paul tells us in 2 Cor 11:23-28 “Are they ministers of Christ? — I speak as a fool — I am more: in labors more abundant, in stripes above measure, in prisons more frequently, in deaths often. 24 From the Jews five times I received forty stripes minus one. 25 Three times I was beaten with rods; once I was stoned; three times I was shipwrecked; a night and a day I have been in the deep; 26 in journeys often, in perils of waters, in perils of robbers, in perils of my own countrymen, in perils of the Gentiles, in perils in the city, in perils in the wilderness, in perils in the sea, in perils among false brethren; 27 in weariness and toil, in sleeplessness often, in hunger and thirst, in fastings often, in cold and nakedness — 28 besides the other things, what comes upon me daily: my deep concern for all the churches.”
He blessed God for encouragement. He shared how God encouraged him in his deep struggle.
2 Corinthians 7:5-7
5 For indeed, when we came to Macedonia, our bodies had no rest, but we were troubled on every side. Outside were conflicts, inside were fears. 6 Nevertheless God, who comforts the downcast, comforted us by the coming of Titus, 7 and not only by his coming, but also by the [a] consolation with which he was comforted in you, when he told us of your earnest desire, your mourning, your zeal for me, so that I rejoiced even more.
Paul considered the encouragement from Titus as encouragement from God.
Titus, who was encouraged by the Corinthians’ expression of love for Paul, encouraged Paul and now Paul encouraged the Corinthians by his letter.
Feelings of encouragement provide a new sense of courage and inspiration to go on or do the right thing in despite life’s difficulties. It is coming alongside another.
We must have a Godly perspective. This means always looking to the Lord for guidance and His wisdom.
We must always keep in mind that God has a purpose, no matter what we face in life. His promise that He will always be there is true and a precious promise it is. I am thankful for genuine brothers and sisters in Christ that are there to help us along the way. It is such a blessing to know that people are praying for us when we struggle and to know we can do the same for them.
Today, no matter what we are facing or how discouraging things may seem, we have a loving God that watches over us; may we look to Him.
Jeremy Dykes is the pastor at Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church in Jonesborough.