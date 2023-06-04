It doesn’t matter what you’ve done, you are a beautiful, precious child of God and God is welcoming you home. God is welcoming us home? What could that possibly mean?
Jesus once told a story of two lost sons. One son cashes in on his inheritance and squanders all he has received due to his own arrogance and pride. Despite all of the things that this son has done, despite all of the things that this son has wrestled with and continues to wrestle with, the father welcomes home the wandering son with open arms. He runs to meet him and wraps him in the best cloak.
The other son is lost in his own dutifulness and he too squanders all he has received through his own arrogance and pride. Despite all of the things that this son has done, despite all of the things that this son is wrestling with the father welcomes this dutiful son with an invitation to the celebration. He tells him “My son, you are always with me, and all I have is yours.” The Father welcomes both sons home.
We think of home as the place we belong. Think of for a moment the places in your life you feel most at home, think of the people with whom you feel at home. These are places of joy and deep rest. Places where we feel we can regain our energy, where we know we are loved and valued for who we are. These are the places we go to find ourselves when we are lost to gain strength in the midst of life’s struggles.
In the film “Rocky Balboa,” Rocky says “I think if you stay in a place long enough, you become that place.” Home is something we carry with us; it is with what we identify. Even if perhaps we cannot be at home or cannot be with those people with whom we feel at home it can still be the place where we find ourselves. We carry home with us. Home is the center out of which we live.
And so God is welcoming us home? God is offering us a welcome that is deep and wide. We are being welcomed to something that the book of 1 Timothy calls “the life that really is life.” We are being welcomed to something that is so often scandalous and risky. We are being welcomed to something that will leave us changed the more and more we encounter it. We are being welcomed to a deep and true place where God’s love and reign is made manifest. We are being welcomed to abundant life, a place that Jesus calls the kingdom of God. We are being welcomed into God’s own life.
Friends, it doesn’t matter what you’ve done, you are a beautiful, precious child of God and God is welcoming you home. If we are indeed being welcomed into God’s own life then that is where we live. That is our home.
Can you imagine God as home? So often the words “home,” “dwelling place,” “abide,” and “belong,” are used in the scriptures to talk about our life in God.
The book of Exodus states “I will dwell among the Israelites, and I will be their God.” In the book of 2 Samuel God says of his servant David “I have been with you wherever you went.” Psalm 23 states “I shall dwell in the house 4of the Lord my whole life long.” The book of Jeremiah says “Thus says the Lord of hosts, the God of Israel: Amend your ways and your doings, and let me dwell with you in this place.” The gospel of John tells us “the word became flesh and lived among us.” The book of Ephesians says “I pray that, according to the riches of his glory, he may grant that you may be strengthened in your inner being with power through his Spirit, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith, as you are being rooted and grounded in love.” And 1 John 4:11-13 says “Beloved, since God loved us so much, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God lives in us, and his love is perfected in us. By this we know that we abide in him and he in us, because he has given us of his Spirit.”
God’s welcome opens up God’s life as home for us to live abundantly. Being welcomed by God and making our home with God gives us new ways of being, of seeing, and living into abundant life.
Caleb Frazier is the director and campus minister of the Wesley Foundation at East Tennessee State University and is also an ordained elder in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.