13 Is anyone among you suffering? Then he must pray. Is anyone cheerful? He is to sing praises. 14 Is anyone among you sick? Then he must call for the elders of the church and they are to pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord. 15 And the prayer offered in faith will save the one who is sick, and the Lord will raise him up, and if he has committed sins, they will be forgiven him. 16 Therefore, confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another so that you may be healed. The effective prayer of a righteous man can accomplish much. 17 Elijah was a man with a nature like ours, and he prayed earnestly that it would not rain, and it did not rain on the earth for three years and six months. 18 Then he prayed again, and the sky gave rain and the earth produced its fruit. — James 5:13-18
Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 10:31 that we should bring glory to God in everything we do. So when we pray, our aim is to bring Him the glory and to pray for God’s will to be accomplished. We are to seek God’s wisdom (James 1:5). We read and learn that God is willing to answer our prayers (Mark 11:24).
When praying to a Holy God, we must keep several things in mind.
First we should pray for the things which the Bible commands. In Matthew 5:44, we learn to pray for our enemies. Luke 10:2, we see we are to ask God to send missionaries. We are to pray that we do not enter into temptation (Matthew 26:41). We are to pray for ministers of the gospel (Colossians 4:3). Do we pray for government authorities? It is commanded in 1 Timothy 2:1-3. Also for relief from affliction (James 5:13). We are to pray for the healing for our brothers and sisters (James 5:16). When we pray these things, we are praying according to His will.
Next we are to follow the example of godly characters in Scripture. In Romans 10:1, Paul prayed for the salvation of Israel. David prayed for mercy and forgiveness when he had sinned (Psalm 51:1-2). In Acts 4:29, the early church prayed for boldness in their witness. We as believers are to pray for the salvation of others, forgiveness of our sins and to be bold as we witness for Jesus.
We must always pray with the right motives. We will not receive God’s blessings when we pray selfish prayers. In James 4:3, we learn that we do not receive because our motives are wrong. We should always pray with a spirit of forgiveness toward others. We can’t hold on to a spirit of bitterness, anger, hatred or revenge toward others. If we do, we are not surrendered totally to the Lord.
We should be willing to always offer thanksgiving to God (Colossians 4:2). It isn’t hard to find something to thank Him for. Breath from our lungs, a roof over our head or food that we eat. Think about the gift of salvation through Christ; give Him thanks.
We are to be persistent in prayer (Luke 18:1). If we don’t receive an immediate answer from God, we must come to a better understanding of how He answers. I always liked what Dr. Charles Stanley always said. He shared how God would answer yes, no or just wait. I think I recall someone also said one time God might say, “Are you crazy?” This meaning that, if he answered our prayer in the way we prayed it, we couldn’t handle it.
God knows exactly what we need. We also need to rely on the Spirit of God in our prayers. Read Romans 8:26-27. The Spirit of God is there for us. It is such a comfort to know that when we don’t have a clue, or an idea what to pray, the Spirit intercedes for us. We serve an awesome God, a mighty God. Give Him praise today and everyday that we have the opportunity to come to Him in prayer.
Jeremy Dykes is the pastor at Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church in Jonesborough.