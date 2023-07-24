The JGS has help night on the second Thursday of every month at the Washington County-Jonesborough Library at 6 to 8 p.m. Some months are slow, and others are busy. Yet it is always interesting the person or persons that come through the doors of the library. Many are searching for stories, photos and names of people they never met or even heard about. Yet the people of the past continue to be a draw for the people of today.
This month’s help night was no different. Yet one thing was different. A set of cousins came in to learn about their family. With a few handwritten notes drawn on a piece of paper, they took notes given them from a relative and the advice of a friend to come visit the library for help night. They were in search of understanding how long their family had been in Tennessee. One line led to England in 1686, with the family coming over into Pennsylvania and eventually moving down what us in history call the Great Wagon Road into Washington County. Another line was a dead end in Washington County, Virginia, only a hundred years ago. Yet the Million family brought them a gem of information with names, dates and even burial places within our county in probably one of the oldest graveyards our county has to offer — Cherokee Baptist Cemetery. Yet the family brought about some great lines of people throughout the county.
According to the information found in the library, Edward Million came to Washington County circa 1780, when this land was still Washington County, North Carolina. His son, Robert, was born the following year. Edward also had a daughter named Nancy. Nancy, after I left the library, came to mind, as she is my great-great-great-great-great grandmother. Nancy married Capt. Jacob Taylor Hartsell. In the end, understanding your family history, brings together friends and family, brings stories that stretch generations and connects the current generations to the past.
The understanding of the past is something that is difficult in this age, but the connection to who came before is something that connects us all. We all do not have to believe the same thing, or even have the same skin color, but the idea of being connected to a bigger picture of humanity has its benefits.
Beginning your genealogy at any age can be fun, but bringing this hobby to the younger generation is a passion of mine and almost a need for them. You should have seen the smiles, heard the laughs and expressions when the names of the past related to the people of today. How and why certain names are still in the family can be derived. Pieces of property, religious activities and how and why people moved on seem to always amaze me. The neighbors always seem to become family, and the cultural attributes stay somewhat the same from generation to generation.
Just remember, you were once all your ancestors hoped for. Or, at least, that is what all the memes on Facebook seem to tell you! I tend to think that that might be just true.