Since the late 1990s, the Garden Tour and Tea or Garden Gala has been part of Jonesborough’s local event scene provided by the Tuesday Garden Club and the Schubert Club. Yet, the interest of gardening and showcasing a beautiful yard goes back several centuries.
At times, colonists brought flowering bulbs and other seeds with them to the new world, yet the new world also had a lot of beautiful flowering plants and trees as well. Daffodils blooming in early spring, showcase old home-place sites and even cemeteries as the bulbs bloom where they were planted, even adding a layer of historic preservation to vegetive and flowering plants in our gardens.
With all these ideas in mind, local garden tours go back at least 80 years. One local garden tour described in the pages of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle included a garden pilgrimage by the Johnson City Girl Scouts that dates to 1938.
According to the April 3, 1938, Johnson City Press-Chronicle, the Johnson City Girl Scouts sponsored a garden pilgrimage that featured 11 local gardens including “Mrs. W. B. Bible, West Pine street, Mrs. Frank Grubbs, Tacoma avenue; a neighborhood group, Mrs. U.G. Jones, Miss Edith McQuilkin, Mrs. Adam B. Bowman and Mrs. Henry G. Geiger, West Locust street; Mrs. Samuel Cole Williams and Mrs. G. Edward Campbell, Ridgedale road, neighborhood gardens; Mrs. Thadeus A. Cox, The Oaks; Mrs. Allen Harris, Orchard Place, and Mrs. Henry B. Bridges, Shelbridge.”
In 1939, gardens included Mrs. Ferrell Hannah, Mrs. W.B. Bible, Mrs. Charles C. Sherrod, and Mrs. George T. Wofford. The Girls Scout Garden Tour seemed to last only a few years with the last mentioned in 1941, yet other organizations such as the Monday Club in Johnson City picked up a similar tour in the 1950s.
On March 28, 1943, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle article titled “War’s Effect on Garden Tours Reverts to Use of Library” states, at this season of the year, when the dull tones of winter are beginning to burgeon into faint suggestions of color, and an occasional daffodil bravely unfolds its petals in the cool spring air, nature lovers feel a tremendous urge to see again the flowers of spring.
In peace years, many East Tennesseans go forth to meet the glories of spring in warmer climates before this section reaches the flowering stage. But this year there will probably be no distant garden pilgrimages, so it might be considered an ideal team to refresh the memory of gardens seen in former years, or make plans for sights to be enjoyed in future years, through the works of authors who have created books on the beauties of nature combined with the artistry of man.
Historic Spots Near Johnson City
Mayne Williams Public Library has many fascinating books devoted to gardens of the past and present. There is a large volume titled “History of Homes and Gardens of Tennessee,” which is filled with photographs and descriptions of hundreds of gardens and historic landmarks that are the pride of this state. Some of these interesting spots are near Johnson City.
The library also has quite a number of books on the Great Smokies, including “The Lure of the Smokies,” by Robert L. Mason, “The Carolina Mountain,” by Margaret W. Morley, and “Land of High Horizons,” by Elizabeth Skaggs Bowman. “Historic Gardens of Virginia,” compiled by the James River Garden Club, completely covers the story of Virginia’s famous houses and gardens, and contains innumerable photographs and garden maps of the Old Dominion’s show places.
There is also Wallace Nutting’s “Virginia Beautiful.” Other writers on Virginia limit their scope to specific localities, such as Paul Wilstach’s “Jefferson and Monticello” and “Tidewater Virginia,” and Katherine Scarborough’s “Homes of the Cavaliers.”
Stevens’ Books Reveal Rare Data on Virginia
William O. Stevens has contributed two books on the garden spots of Virginia, in which he conducts the reader on tours to the various shrines of the Commonwealth. His “Williamsburg” gives detailed description of the antiquities, real and restored, of the pre-Revolutionary capital of Virginia, as well as numerous other places of interest in the Tidewater area. His “Shenandoah and Its Byways” gives the history and anecdotes of the varied points of interest in the “Great Valley of Virginia.”
Not only is Stevens a writer of rare ability, but he is also an artist and a wit, and his books are thoroughly entertaining. The local library also has his “Charleston,” which carries one through the enchanting “Seeing the Sunny South” by John T. Farris gives a general panorama of the beauty spots of the South, and “Natchez and the Pilgrimage” depicts the charms of colonial Mississippi.
If you ever want to take time to see local historic gardens that were featured in the History of Homes and Gardens of Tennessee in 1964, be sure to look at some historic sites including Rocky Mount Historic Site (Piney Flats), Tipton-Haynes Historic Site (Johnson City), Christopher Taylor House (Jonesborough) DeVault Tavern (Leesburg), Boone Tree site (Boones Creek), Sisters Row (Jonesborough), and the George Gillespie Stone House (Limestone). In addition, the book looked at “Modern” gardens, which included The Oaks (Home of Thad Cox — Johnson City), Shelbridge (Henry P. Bridges Home — now home to the President of East Tennessee State University — Johnson City), Aquone (Judge Samuel Cole Williams Home — Johnson City), Rosemont (Dr. Edward T. West Home — Johnson City), Llewellyn Wood (Mr. George T. Wofford Home — Johnson City), and the John D. Cox Home (Jonesborough — now gone).
An April 6, 1952, Johnson City Press-Chronicle article titled, “Homes and Gardens Tour Slated By Monday Club,” slated the plans of their tour, which included the tour of homes of “Mr. and Mrs. B.G. Young, Sr., Kingsport highway at Boones Creek — ranch-style house with New England farm house features [Note: home is gone now — CFB]. Mr. and Mrs. Blair Shannon, Bristol highway — Cape Cod architecture special attention to early American kitchen. Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Abernethy, Ridgemont road; contemporary house having a great expanse of glass which in winter permits the sun rays to heat the rooms to some extent. Punch will be served on the terrace. Dr. and Mrs. Hugh Swingle, Barberry road — contemporary architecture with new type concrete floors. Great expanse of glass with southern Orientation. Misses Blanch and Nancy Crigger, 103 West 11th avenue — modern brick. Mr. and Mrs. Truett Siler, 107 East Ninth avenue — Colonial design. Interesting entertainment porch having new methods for weather protection (refreshments on the terrace.) Dr. and Mrs. Ray Mettetal, 33 East 11th avenue, off Baxter street. Williamsburg Colonial architecture. Mr. and Mrs. Carl R. Young, 218 East Ninth avenue.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack W. Wells, 810 Forest avenue, (Hillrise Woods) ranch-style house made of white cedar siding and gray Tennessee crab orchard stone. Mrs. Carla Keys, 105 East Watauga avenue — featuring dining room with emphasis on a table-settling. W.F. Tomlinson, 204 ½ East Unaka avenue — bachelor apartment. Mrs. C.L. DeBord, 715 East Myrtle avenue — garden only. Mr. and Mrs. J. Porter Marshall, old Jonesboro highway — ranch-style house and early American interior. Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Roach, old Jonesboro highway — ranch-style house.”
By the end of the 1950s, Johnson City would have an organization called the Johnson City Council of Garden Clubs, which was designed to help promote beautifications of the city through plants and flower landscapes. This council seemed to have not lasted very long, but one garden club ended up taking on its work. The Shady Oaks Garden Club was established in 1958. By the mid-1960s, the Shady Oaks Garden Club had established its Garden Tour and has continued to host it in Johnson City gardens ever since including its last tour in 2022, which included six gardens.
Garden tours in Washington County are typically harder to plan, but there have been some garden clubs in the rural areas of the county. One article appearing in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle on Aug. 7, 1966, announced a garden tour by three area garden clubs including Telford, Flower Lovers and Limestone. This tour featured the Mrs. Robert Campbell, Mrs. Clarence Harrison and Mrs. Tom Maher homes in Limestone, and Mrs. Dave Williams and Mrs. Jack Keys homes in Telford.