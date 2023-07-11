A large freshman class and two big bodies are causes for optimism for sixth-year David Crockett football coach Hayden Chandley.
The Pioneers exit the TSSAA’s dead period this week with at least 65 players at practice.
“It is by far the most we’ve had in what will be our sixth year here at Crockett,” Chandley said. “It’s a large freshman class. I think there are 27 or 28 of those kids. We’re really excited about that.”
A pair of seniors, 6-foot-4, 285-pound tackle Tyson Matthews and 6-foot-7, 220-pound linebacker-tight end Adrian Wynn, are also generating a buzz.
“I would say the biggest transformation is probably Tyson Matthews,” Chandley said. “He lost a lot of baby fat and really put on a lot of muscle. He’s gotten a lot stronger and worked his butt off. I think he’s ready for a big senior year.
“Adrian Wynn’s done the same thing. He’s coming off a state championship in the discus. He’s really transformed his body and put on a lot of good muscle. We’re excited to see what he can do his senior year.”
Crockett has an experienced quarterback in Jake Fox. Running backs Dylan Callahan, Jake Whaley and Sam Casey should all have their moments this coming fall.
“Dylan Callahan had some really strong games toward the end of the year last year,” Chandley said. “We look for him to be the bell cow.”
Wynn might not be Fox’s favorite target. Junior Lamarkus Dunn had 37 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. Fellow receiver Dylan Maupin had an encouraging finish to the ’22 season.
“We feel good about our offensive weapons,” Chandley said.
Jaevon Emile, the Pioneers’ leading rusher in 2022, has left the program, as have Julian Emile, Jacian Emile and Javian Emile. The latter three had tons of experience in the trenches.
Defensive back-receiver Garrett Clark also isn’t playing for the Pioneers.
David Crockett’s defense will be green in the secondary.
“Defensively, we’ve got a lot of new faces in different areas, especially in the back end,” Chandley said. “We’ve got some guys that have not played a whole lot of football. So we’re gonna have to really coach those guys up and get them ready to go for Week One.”
Crockett will host West Greene in a scrimmage on Aug. 1 and will host Jefferson County for an Aug. 7 scrimmage. The Pioneers will participate in the jamboree at East Tennessee State on Aug. 10.