The East Tennessee Historical Society invites you to a historic Friday night pep rally at the East Tennessee History Center, Knoxville, on Friday, Sept. 8, from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy food from local food truck vendors, Schulz Brau beer served by the Tap Truck and live music from West Wend. Get in the game spirit with a little help from the UT spirit teams and a special appearance by UT’s own history maker Todd Kelly Jr. The free event will take place on Market Street between Church and Clinch Ave, behind the East Tennessee History Center.
Football Friday to be held at the East Tennessee History Center
