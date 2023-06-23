Millions in the Northeast were under dangerous air pollution warnings recently, some schools having to close and forcing hundreds to seek hospital care related to asthma attacks in New York City, as wildfires of unprecedented scale and devastation raged across Canada.
“With the forests go worlds within those woods” states The New Yorker’s Jill Lepore, as each is habitat and dwelling place for rich animal life. And according to the World Wildlife Fund, the sprawling forest fires today, more intense through climate warming, is responsible in large part for the almost two-thirds decline in vertebrate animal species since 1970. Habitat loss through development, dead zones in water bodies from human waste, industrial pollution and agricultural over-fertilization likewise contribute to the loss of wildlife, worldwide. Indeed, as smoke from the Canadian fires blanketed Northern states and cities, tens of thousands of dead fish were washing ashore on Gulf Coast beaches in Texas, starved of oxygen because of abnormally warm ocean temperatures. Massive marine die-offs will inevitably increase, the United Nations warned in 2019, if climate change is not halted.
Such would be disastrous for our children. After all, humans depend on many of the services that nature gives us for free — oxygen to breathe, soil to grow food plants, water and flood prevention through the wetlands and forests, for example. Thankfully, here, as in other countries, the young are rising up in protest over inaction on climate change, even taking their governments to court.
Thus in 2011, 13 youth between 8 and 18 sued the state of Washington for “maintaining a fossil-fuel based energy and transportation system [that] results in dangerous climate change and widespread harm.” That state’s court dismissed the claim a decade later, but in Montana, a lawsuit brought by 16 children and young adults is now going to trial in their capital. There, the young activists seek a resolution acknowledging that fossil fuels are causing pollution and warming the planet while their state’s Constitution guarantees “the right to a clean and healthful environment for present and future generations.”
The Children’s Trust nonprofit has been filing these cases on behalf of youth in many states, in accord one might say with what President T. Roosevelt stated so long ago: “No man, here or elsewhere, is entitled to call himself a decent citizen if he does not try to do his part toward seeing that our national policies are shaped for the advantage of our children and our children’s children.”