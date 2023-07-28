To support and nurture new birders as they test their wings and take flight into the pastime, three different birding organizations exist in the region.
An article written by Gustave Axelson and published Sept. 19, 2018, on the website All About Birds, provides some recent information about the American enthusiasm for birding.
Forty-eight million Americans 16 and older are bird watchers. It’s a staggering figure that also includes the more than 16 million birders who travel beyond their home to watch birds and 10 million more who specifically travel to seek out songbirds.
Birders spend, benefiting the economy. For instance, $1.7 billion is spent on equipment, and another $4 billion is spent on food for birds.
Regional birding organizations headquartered in Bristol, Elizabethton and Kingsport are always ready to welcome new members into the ever-growing flock of birders.
Beginning this week with the Elizabethton Bird Club, I will spotlight each of these birding organization in my weekly column.
The Elizabethton Bird Club, also known as the Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society, will celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2024.
Dave Gardner took office as the club’s newest president in June.
“As a still relatively new birder, I think the biggest advantage to being in a birding organization is just the opportunity to learn from other birders,” Gardner said. “It’s somewhat embarrassing to admit now, but when I began birding, I didn’t know that ravens and crows were different birds. I was a complete novice.”
His interest in the pastime grew with repeated exposure to birding activities and events.
“Furthermore, I didn’t realize that birding was something I was interested in,” he said. “It took going out on field trips and bird counts to awaken that interest.”
A friendship with Kim Stroud, who recently finished up her tenure as president of the Elizabethton Bird Club, as well as some other members of the group, helped foster Gardner’s growing interest in birds and birding.
“Without the guidance of more experienced birders, I would have quickly become frustrated by how much I didn’t know,” he said. “For a new birder, there’s no better way to learn than by going birding with more experienced people.”
Even with a few years of birding experience under his belt, he said he is still amazed by the vast wealth of knowledge in the club. He also noted that the knowledge is not limited to birds but also covers history, nature and many other topics.
“The other great benefit from being in the club is the simple camaraderie,” Gardner said. “I’ve met people through the bird club that I now consider friends, and I’ve traveled to places I never would have even thought to go, like the Okefenokee Swamp and Hiwasee National Wildlife Refuge. Two of our members recently got married, after meeting on a club trip to Charleston, South Carolina.”
Gardner also believes the long history of the Elizabethton Bird Club in the region is not to be overlooked.
“I think the advantage of having such a long history is the institutional knowledge that comes with it,” he said. “We have records that go back to the 1940s, which helps with tracking trends in populations and migration patterns.”
Gardner noted that being a long-standing organization also helps the club and its leaders to develop good working relationships with local governments, parks and landowners.
Kim Stroud said she believes there are two main benefits to joining a birding organization.
“The first is that it is a great educational opportunity,” she explained. “For beginning birders, being surrounded by experienced birders is a great way to learn more about birds — not just their field marks and calls but also what habitats they occur in and what seasons certain species are here.”
These organizations also offer many benefits to experienced birders who are new to the region.
“Clubs like ours can show newcomers where the great local birding sites are,” Stroud said.
She noted that some birders from outside the region are not accustomed to birding in the mountains.
“For example, one transplant from the flat part of Ohio was amazed to learn that some birds, like black-throated blue warbler and black-throated green warbler, occur at different elevations.
“The idea that some birds only occur at specific elevations was not something she ever had to consider before because everything was about the same elevation,” Stroud said. “Information like this can be crucial when trying to target specific bird species.”
According to Stroud, the second benefit of joining an active birding organization is social.
“Joining a club offers the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends, who have similar interests,” she said. “Our chapter is very active and provides many different types of events, including interesting programs at our meetings and banquets, social gatherings like picnics and Christmas parties, field trips to local birding hot spots and opportunities for travel, like trips to the Outer Banks, coastal South Carolina and Georgia and even a planned trip to Texas.
“The Lee & Lois Herndon Chapter dates all the way back to 1944,” Stroud said.
The Herndons were a couple who helped found the group and provided leadership to the group for many years.
“Because members of our chapter have been birding this area for almost 80 years, we have an extensive knowledge about the birds in the local area.”
She noted that members know what species of birds to expect, where to go to find these species, and even when migrant species should return each year.
Much of the localized information is highlighted in a book by chapter member Rick Knight titled “The Birds of Northeast Tennessee.”
Stroud noted that the chapter also has a long history of performing seasonal bird counts.
“We just completed our 80th Spring Bird Count,” Stroud said. “Count data that covers such a great span of time is invaluable to scientists who are studying long-term population trends in bird species, which is crucial work given the effect of climate change and the recent studies indicating a massive decline in American birds.”
To ask a question, make a comment or report a sighting, email me at ahoodedwarbler@aol.com.