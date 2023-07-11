Daniel Boone senior quarterback Luke Jenkins has a healthy chance at becoming the Trailblazers’ career passing leader in 2023.
Jenkins engineered the ‘Blazers to an unprecedented 11-0 start to the 2022 season before suffering an ACL tear in the second quarter of Boone’s 30-7 defeat of Knox Central in the second round of the playoffs.
Jenkins has been throwing in 7-on-7 this summer. His doctor wants the injured knee to reach 85 percent of the strength of the uninjured knee before being cleared for contact.
“I was cleared for everything but contact starting in June,” Jenkins said. “So I’ve been doing 7-on-7, but not really rolling out too much, just dropping back to pass. I think coaches are just playing it safe with me right now. I actually feel great. I’m mobile and not having any issues with my knee.
“My goal is to be cleared by the beginning of the season to play in the games but I won’t be doing any of the contact scrimmages. I’ll be right at nine months by the first game and that’s typically when my surgeon likes to release his athletes to return to play.”
Boone was a ground-oriented program under Ken Green, and the ground game has been the meat and potatoes for Jeremy Jenkins’ two-decade run.
So Luke Jenkins’ 2,200 career passing yards has him within 360 yards of all-time leading passer Ben Fox. Chris Deaderick (2,449 yards) is the only other Trailblazers passer ahead of Jenkins.
Fox is now the head coach at Maryville College, which has offered to Jenkins. So has UVa-Wise.
Jenkins said he has also had communication with quarterbacks coaches at East Tennessee State, Chattanooga, The Citadel, Elon and VMI. He plans to attend camps at each school.
Another talented player the Trailblazers lost to injury last season was linebacker-running back Brayden Blankenship. He’s three weeks ahead of Jenkins in his recovery timetable, but Blankenship isn’t certain he will return to the football field. The injury cost him basketball and baseball season as a junior too, and the hard-throwing right-hander already has an offer from Milligan University in baseball.
“As of right now,” Blankenship said Sunday, “I am not 100 percent sure I will return to football this season and risk further injury, which would jeopardize my baseball and basketball career.”
Blankenship said he’s been clocked as high as 90 mph.
The ‘Blazers do return a proven workhorse power back in Aiden Riner and another exceptional linebacker in Henry Hamlin. Jenkins anticpates Hamlin making some plays catching the ball this season. He’s also excited about receiver Jackson Utsman.
Boone must replace the likes of defensive end Luke Scott (VMI), kicker-punter Ben Shrewsberry (VMI), receivers Landon Kirkpatrick and Rylan Trout (Maryville) and linebacker Jake Davenport (Maryville).
“Last year’s group was a special group but the core of this team has played in a lot of big games and that experience will pay off,” Jeremy Jenkins said. “We are excited about this team and the identity it will take on. We lost 22 seniors but we have some core players that have done an outstanding job of leading us during this offseason.
“Henry Hamlin, Aiden Riner, Jackson Utsman and Kaiden Murphy all have lots of experience that will be counted on. In the line of scrimmage, Hunter Riddell, Keegan Kilgore and AJ Burke have played in some big games for us. Players to watch for a breakout are linemen Cooper Osborne, Josh Briggs and Sam Al-Salim. Skill players Jackson Young, Cooper Stevenson and Aiden Perry will bring a lot of athleticism to the team.”
Boone was scheduled to compete in 7-on-7 at Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday and will attend Greeneville’s 7-on-7 on Thursday.
Boone will host Cherokee in a scrimmage on July 28 and will travel to Greeneville (Aug. 4) and Volunteer (Aug. 8) for scrimmages.
The ‘Blazers will meet Dobyns-Bennett in the jamboree at ETSU on Aug. 10.