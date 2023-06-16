The Tennessee Lady Volunteers softball team came up short at the Women’s College World Series last week, but Daniel Boone alum Camryn Sarvis concluded her freshman season feeling triumphant.
Not only did Sarvis experience the Lady Vols’ run to the national semifinals in Oklahoma City, but she got to do it with fellow freshman/Daniel Boone graduate Brylee Mesusan.
“It has meant a lot having Brylee by my side this year,” Sarvis said Monday night. “We started this softball journey together when we were eight years old and have been together on every team we’ve ever played on since day one. It was our dream to play college ball together and be roommates. So it’s truly been our dream.”
Mesusan and Sarvis had their moments despite being rookies on a team that went 51-10, won 50 games for the first time in 10 years and won the SEC regular season and tournament titles for the first time in the program’s rich history.
Mesusan, a speedy, left-handed hitting outfielder, appeared in 49 games, including the Lady Vols’ season-ending loss to Florida State on June 5. Utilized primarily as a pinch runner, Mesusan scored 23 runs on the season, including one in the UT win against Oklahoma State that secured a berth in the semifinals.
Sarvis, an infielder, played in nine games and hit .273. She had two hits and four RBIs in a rout of Tennessee Tech.
“I couldn’t have asked to have a better freshman season,” Sarvis said, “being surrounded by so many wonderful coaches, mentors and players that have truly helped me become a better version of myself and come out of my shell. This group of girls is very special and they have taught me that it is so much bigger than just a game.”
The WCWS seemed to suspend Sarvis in a surreal parallel universe.
“The Women’s College World Series has to be one of the coolest experiences of my life,” Sarvis said. “There were so many fun events such as the Nike experience where each player from a Nike-sponsored team got spoiled with sunglasses, gear, shoes, etc. Not only were the events awesome, but the atmosphere in the stadium was crazy. At some moments you could say it was as loud as Neyland (Stadium), especially playing against Oklahoma.”
It was extra special to experience the electric atmosphere while many of her former teammates at Daniel Boone were going on a state runner-up run in Murfreesboro.
“I want to say how proud I am of my Lady Blazers for making such a great run in the state tournament,” Sarvis said. “Those are some very talented young ladies that you’ll definitely have to watch for during these upcoming years.”
Along with the massive following the Lady Volunteers enjoy, Sarvis and Mesusan could feel the love from Northeast Tennessee.
“The support we have had throughout this season is amazing,” Sarvis said, “and the welcome home we got was so heartwarming, knowing we had so many people rooting us on. I am just so thankful to God for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream.”