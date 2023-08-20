I’m sure many of you are in a small group at your church or have friends that are a part of one. We are in the midst of a series of messages where I have been encouraging small groups to form.
We base this on the early church gatherings we first read about in Acts 2. Here we read “And they were continually devoting themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to the fellowship, to the breaking of bread and [ah]to the prayers.” I want us all to ask the question, what is “devoting themselves” really all about? What if each one of us were truly surrendered to devoting ourselves to Christ as His followers and then making disciples just as He said? (Matthew 28:18-20.)
Here is what I would like to say “let’s do it!” We make excuses of why we can’t commit totally to the Lord and many times we place the ways of the world above devotion to Him. Christian discipleship is where one is devoted to growing in our relationship with Jesus and where we are equipped with the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. When the Holy Spirit of God lives within us, we will be sensitive to Him by examining our thoughts, words and actions. When we are devoted to walking in the Spirit we should be ready to share with others about the hope that is within us (1 Peter 3:15.) A disciple of Christ means that we are growing in Him and His ways become our ways.
I just want to pass along what I believe will lead us all to mature in our faith as we follow Christ. We must put Jesus first in all things (Mark 8:34-38.) We are to be set apart from this sinful world. We are to please the Lord in everything that we do. He calls us to die to ourselves and then live for Him. Then we follow His teachings (John 8:31-32.) There is the need for us to be obedient children and doers of the Word (James 1:22.) Jesus said “Whoever has my commands and keeps them is the one who loves Me” (John 14:21.) Jesus is the perfect example of obedience as He lived a life of complete obedience to the Father (Philippians 2:6-8.) Next we are to be bearing fruit (John 15:5-8.) True followers of Christ are to live fruitful lives. This is where we display the fruit of the Spirit, good works, and the “peaceful fruit of righteousness” (Hebrews 12:11.) When we abide in Christ, the fruit will come forth (John 15:1-8.) This fallen world needs to see true believers bearing real fruit. Also we are to love other disciples (John 13:34-35.) When we love other believers then there is evidence of being a member of God’s family (1 John 3:10.) If we need a reminder of what true love is, look to 1 Corinthians 13:1-13. We learn here that love is not an emotion, it is action. We are to be doing something and be involved in the process. When we think of others more highly than ourselves and look to the interests of others, then we are loving (Philippians 2:3-4.) We need to be patient and not take offense at every provocation (1 Peter 4:8.) The Lord calls us to make disciples of others (Matthew 28:18-20.)
When we look back to the last words of Jesus before His ascension, His command was to “go and make disciples of all nations.” We are to be about evangelism. This is sharing the gospel and urging people to repent and believe in Christ. Believers must be actively engaged in training people who will train others. Just think of Jesus’ ministry on the earth. He trained a small group of men who spent their lives as disciple makers. We are to be Jesus first, obey the Lord, produce good fruit, love others, and make more disciples. Will we follow His call? Will we respond in obedience?
Jeremy Dykes is the pastor at Jackson Park Covenant Brethren Church in Jonesborough.