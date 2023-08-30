Brights Zoo in Limestone has a new celebrity. Who, despite being a unique solid brown, is standing tall in the national SPOTlight.
On July 31, a baby giraffe made its appearance as the newest member of the Brights Zoo family. The first of her kind in the world, she didn’t have the distinctive pattern of other giraffes, she has made her mark in a big way. Though her name is yet to be determined, she is the talk of the town.
A recent visit to the giraffe enclosure found the new baby giraffe a little nervous at all the attention. Staying close to the fence, and her mother, she looked around to take in the sights of her new home. Surrounded by other giraffes, the new calf stood out – showing that being different isn’t bad. In fact, sometimes the ones who stand out are who the world can’t wait to meet.
In fact, the announcement of the baby’s birth came just a few days ago. However, in that short time, national media outlets have descended on the small Tennessee zoo to spread the news of the one-of-a-kind animal. Outlets such as Good Morning America and The Today Show showed up in Limestone to get a peek at the rare spotless giraffe.
Since news of the birth broke, people in the region have been excited to see the new resident. So much so, they showed up on a hot August afternoon to take photos and videos – and sometimes to yell at the calf to get its attention. Guests to the zoo were whistling, shouting, and making various noises to try and get the attention of the overwhelmed baby. Every time it tried to venture out and away from the safety of the fence, it would get startled back.
There were 10 other giraffes in the enclosure with the youngster, all of whom would come to protect her whenever things got loud. The majestic animals would circle around her from opposite sides of the fencing to make sure she was safe. It was a beautiful sight to witness these large creatures hovering over the tiniest one of the group and sticking their neck out for the youngest of them.
With the temperature outside being so warm these days, the baby giraffe is being taken inside early afternoon so she can be cool and comfortable. During this time, there are many other animals the zoo offers for guests to see, such as camels, various monkeys, ostriches, sloths, snakes, zebras, otters, antelopes, kangaroos, capybaras, axolotl, lynxes, jackals, western red pandas, and yes … even penguins.
Brights Zoo opened in 2007, offering self-guided and guided tours of the exhibits. The zoo is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day Monday thru Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
