LIMESTONE — The new celebrity at Brights Zoo is drawing the attention of national news media outlets.
Born a few weeks ago, the baby giraffe made its appearance as the newest member of the zoo family. The first of her kind in the world, she didn’t have the distinctive spots of other giraffes.
Since the giraffe’s birth was announced a few days ago, national media outlets have descended on the small Tennessee zoo to spread the news of the one of a kind animal.
Outlets such as Good Morning America and The Today Show showed up in Limestone to get a peek at the rare spotless giraffe.
A recent visit to the giraffe enclosure found the new baby giraffe a little nervous at all the attention. Staying close to the fence and to her mother, she looked around to take in the sights of her new home. Surrounded by other giraffes, the new calf stood out.
Since hearing of the giraffe’s birth, people in the region have been excited to see the new resident. So much so, they showed up on a hot August afternoon to take photos and videos – and sometimes to yell at the calf to get its attention. Guests to the zoo were whistling, shouting, and making various noises to try and get the attention of the overwhelmed baby. Every time it tried to venture out and away from the safety of the fence, it would get startled back.
There were 10 other giraffes in the enclosure with the youngster, all would come to protect her whenever things got loud. The majestic animals would circle around her from opposite sides of the fencing to make sure she was safe — the large creatures hovered over the tiniest one of the group.
With recent temperatures outside being so hot, the baby giraffe is being taken inside in the early afternoon so she can be comfortable.
For those who have not been to Brights Zoo, there are lots of animals to be seen in addition to the giraffes, including camels, various monkeys, ostriches, sloths, snakes, zebras, otters, antelopes, kangaroos, capybaras, axolotl, lynxes, jackals, western red pandas, and yes…even penguins.
Brights Zoo opened in 2007, offering self-guided and guided tours of the exhibits. The zoo is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Monday thru Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
For ticket prices and other information on Brights Zoo, go to brightszoo.com or call (423) 257-1927.