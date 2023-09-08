Lauren Groff

Author Lauren Groff will discuss her new novel, ‘The Vaster Wilds,’ at the event. Ticket prices include a copy of Groff’s book.

In partnership with the Friends of the Knox County Public Library, Union Ave Books is thrilled to announce an author event featuring New York Times-bestselling author Lauren Groff.

This event will take place on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at the East Tennessee History Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

You can purchase your ticket, the price of which includes a copy of Groff’s newest novel, “The Vaster Wilds,” at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-author-event-featuring-lauren-groff-tickets-678563510727/.

