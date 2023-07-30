Proverbs 1:1-7 says …
1 The proverbs of Solomon, King David’s son, from Israel: 2 Their purpose is to teach wisdom and discipline, to help one understand wise sayings. 3 They provide insightful instruction, which is righteous, just, and full of integrity. 4 They make the naïve mature, the young knowledgeable and discreet. 5 The wise hear them and grow in wisdom; those with understanding gain guidance. 6 They help one understand proverbs and difficult sayings, the words of the wise, and their puzzles. 7 Wisdom begins with the fear of the LORD, but fools despise wisdom and instruction.
Recently I started reading the book of Proverbs as a part of my devotional time. The book of Proverbs doesn’t really deal with many gray areas but rather it offers straightforward counsel on how to live life. For instance, Proverbs tells us, “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” “A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies.” “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.” “There is a way that appears to be right, but in the end it leads to death.” “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.”
These are just some of the nuggets of wisdom that can be found in the book of Proverbs. Again this book doesn’t get bogged down with the details of things, but it offers for us a simplistic view of life. Proverbs kind of presents things in absolutes: Life lived according to the rules will bring reward, life in violation of them is certain to bring disaster. This is very true on a very deep level, but at the same time, we know that the details of life matter and the context of life and situations brings about many difficult gray areas that we all have to grapple with. What doesn’t change, however, is the wisdom we can claim from Proverbs. In fact, oftentimes pastors will go to Proverbs again and again to support the theological claim they are trying to make because Proverbs has a way of putting things that make them very clear for us to understand.
In this beginning passage, Proverbs doesn’t disappoint. In the very first passages of the very beginning of the book, we are told exactly what the book is going to be about and exactly what it plans to do. We are told, in fact, in the second verse that the purpose of the Proverbs is to teach wisdom and discipline, to help one understand wise sayings. Verse four tells us, “they make the naïve mature, the young knowledgeable and discreet.” Now, had King Solomon turned in the book of Proverbs as a paper to a college professor, I am going to argue that he probably would have gained a lot of praise for his opening paragraph. One of the first things we’re taught about writing a good paper is to include your thesis statement in the opening paragraph, most often at the very end of the opening paragraph. This is exactly what happens for us here. In verse seven, we are provided with the thesis for the entire book:
“Wisdom begins with the fear of the LORD, but fools despise wisdom and instruction.” This is the overarching theme of Proverbs, that while there is a lot of useful and practical wisdom that is available to us by simply studying the world and paying attention to the human experience, the place to become truly wise is in a right and true appreciation of God. To quote Proverbs, the one who “created me and all that exists.”
What might all of this mean for us today? Can a book written so long ago really offer for us practical advice that is truly wise in the 21st century? Proverbs is such a gift to us because it reflects in a very profound way the human experience and the divine presence that can be seen and felt and known throughout that experience. It touches on every age group and all relationships. To be human now is the same as it was thousands of years ago. People were dealing with love and loss and triumph and tragedy, they saw God in nature and acts of mercy and healing, they had to deal with the presence of evil in the world and how to live life when we are all such a mixture of both original sin and grace. Proverbs is a testimony to these things. It is a testimony of how we should live our lives and what it means to follow God in all our ways. I invite you to make the book of Proverbs a part of your devotional life in this season and see how you may experience God through it.
Caleb Frazier is the director and campus minister of the Wesley Foundation at East Tennessee State University and is also an ordained elder in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.