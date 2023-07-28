Some of you may remember when I wrote about my 2017 Holy Land trip. I had always wanted to go to Israel and I am so thankful for how the Lord brought it about. It seems that every time I preach now, I am reminded of something I saw or heard while I was over there.
Recently an opportunity was presented for me to head back to that land. I am so excited and making a lot of plans now.
The first time I went it was somewhat overwhelming due to how many sites and different things we witnessed. I have really been trying to make note of some places I want to spend more time at next year. One of those places is there in Jerusalem. I long to slow down, gaze at, and ponder the place where the church began. Not any particular denomination but the place where Jesus told His disciples to start preaching and then go everywhere (Acts 1:8).
We see such a display of God’s grace by the way He offered forgiveness to the very people that were responsible for the death of His Son.
The city where Christ was crucified was the birthplace of His church. On the Day of Pentecost, the Holy Spirit came to indwell those disciples gathered at Jerusalem. The power of God brought about the church (Acts 2).
When Jesus arose from the grave and later ascended into Heaven, the gospel started to spread. Believers came together in various cities. The “called-out assemblies” were called “churches.” The book of Acts records the apostles (Paul) evangelizing the world in different cities. Letters were written (epistles) to those churches.
The Jerusalem church made an impact on a Jewish religious leader named Saul. When he was converted, a brand new name was given to him, Paul. Saul had been persecuting the church in Jerusalem and believers headed out to different towns (Acts 8:1).
Saul was directly involved in the execution of Stephen. Stephen we know was a martyr (Acts 7:54). Believers fled from Jerusalem following such persecution, but as some apostles remained behind, Jerusalem was a central location for the church.
Something else that I think about in relation to the church at Jerusalem is Peter’s vision about the Gentiles receiving salvation.
Remember in Joppa, Peter had a vision that involved animals that were considered unclean under Jewish law. The Lord told Peter to “kill and eat” those animals. God had announced these animals and, by extension, pagan Gentiles were now “clean.”
Jews in the church should not be afraid to accept Gentile believers into the fellowship, because, in Christ, all are made clean, and God had accepted the Gentiles.
We find in scripture where this was put to test. Peter was summoned to the home of a Roman centurion, that both he and his family believed in Jesus (Acts 10).
Peter reported these things to the Jerusalem church. The Jewish believers were skeptical at first, but Peter told them how he had witnessed genuine conversion of some Gentiles.
In Acts 11:15 Peter says that “The Holy Spirit fell on them just as on us at the beginning.” Now we see that the church at Jerusalem accepted believing Gentiles as their family, the family of God.
Later on many more Gentiles were added to the church there at Jerusalem. Soon after a debate arose between believers about circumcision. They were asking the question “was it necessary for a Gentile believer to keep the Law of Moses in order to be saved?”
The Jerusalem Council came together for discussion. Some of the church leaders argued that the Gentiles should be circumcised (Acts 15:5). Peter objected and Paul and Barnabas shared about the signs and wonders that took place.
We read in Acts 15:7-11, “And after there had been much debate, Peter stood up and said to them, ‘Brothers, you know that in the early days God made a choice among you, that by my mouth the Gentiles should hear the word of the gospel and believe. And God, who knows the heart, bore witness to them, by giving them the Holy Spirit just as he did to us, and he made no distinction between us and them, having cleansed their hearts by faith. Now, therefore, why are you putting God to the test by placing a yoke on the neck of the disciples that neither our fathers nor we have been able to bear? But we believe that we will be saved through the grace of the Lord Jesus, just as they will.’”
Peter knew the Gentiles were saved by faith, and that it wasn’t by the law. Not only the Jewish Christians but all people were saved by grace (Romans 3:20).
What took place at the Jerusalem Council was that the good news was presented boldly (Romans 1:16, ESV).
As I think about our upcoming trip, I can’t help but to think of such rich Christian heritage. There are so many churches, cathedrals, monasteries, etc., in the Old City in Jerusalem — the place where the Holy Spirit came down.
Today we can get so distracted or preoccupied by things that really don’t matter; yes, in the local church. We all need to be reminded that it is His church, His Body, His Bride. May we always remember that as we serve Him and Him alone.