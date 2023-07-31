When Mike Bolick was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, he could have let that keep him grounded, but instead he looked to the skies.
“I started making birdhouses a few years ago mostly to add to my property. I did not care for the quality of most birdhouses sold at local stores, so I found some designs on the internet and decided to make my own. Most of the birdhouses were mounted around my property with a few given away to family and friends for birthdays, Christmas, etc.,” Bolick said. “I tried to see if I could sell them and had limited success, including six hours at a local flea market and sold a total of one! The birdhouses I built were created out of standard 1X stock found at any local hardware store. I made different types and sizes and averaged a total of 10-12 a year, including what was given away.”
Bolick added that he had customers in the past ask if he could make birdhouses out of cedar, but the cost was too high to break even.
“Earlier this year, I found a private sawmill in Duffield, Virginia, that carried 1x6 eastern red cedar at a price that I could afford to make the boxes out of,” Bolick noted. “I drove the hour-plus drive north and secured enough lumber to create a few boxes. I contacted some of the people that had reached out in the past and starting selling bluebird boxes that weekend.”
Most of the products Bolick makes are bluebird boxes, which are made to specific bluebird blueprints.
“It is first-come, first-served in the bird world, and (I) have even had chickadees and gnat catchers also use the box. It is made so that starlings (an invasive bird) cannot enter into the box to take over after another bird has started a nest,” he said. “I have had a very nice response to the product mostly because it is hard to find red cedar in this area. I have also branched out to window garden boxes, bat houses, keepsake (jewelry) boxes and triangle peg games (as everyone calls them the Cracker Barrel game). All product is made out of true 1-inch thick red cedar and is not finished in any way so that the color and smell stand out.”
Bolick moved to the Chuckey area in 2011 from just outside the Asheville, North Carolina, area.
“I became disabled a few years ago because of chronic kidney disease, so this hobby gives me a chance to do something to keep busy and really enjoy the atmosphere of the craft fairs and to meet such talented people and customers,” he said. “I have a small tool shed beside my house that I make my products in. It is not large. And I have a black rat snake that hangs out inside and helps keep the mice out. Everything is done by hand; I do have patterns that I use, but every item is different in its own way. I can also do custom sizes on the garden boxes (custom length).
“I have done different birdhouses in the past but only create bluebird boxes now, but can do wren and chickadee boxes on request. I would like to do bigger boxes in the future for owls and wood ducks but want to stay true to the all cedar products. All bird- and bathouses are created to the specifics for that species. The bird houses are not decorative with perches (which bluebirds do not use) but are made for the pleasure of the bird and the customer second, but hopefully both enjoy.”
According to Bolick, he just started selling this year at craft fairs.
“I do sell through Facebook Marketplace (which is the easiest, just search for cedar) and also sell some birdhouses through a local produce stand, Nolichucky Produce on Highway 107,” he said. “A portion of the proceeds goes toward my monthly donations to Shriners Hospital and St. Jude’s Hospital. I would love to do this year round but have found that it is hard to sell birdhouses in the fall and winter.”