I think that I could compile a lengthy grocery list of items that I could once purchase but can no longer be found. Moreover, I cannot help but feel personally responsible, as it seems that my desire for a product often seems to correlate to its subsequent unavailability.
Among the many products that would be on my list is Jello-1-2-3, which I recall was a really wonderful dessert. When the mixture was prepared, you could watch it (over the span of a few hours in the refrigerator) separate into what the announcer termed “a creamy layer, a fluffy layer and gelatin.” However, in one of the early commercials for the product, a child sums it up in what I feel is a much better description: “foam, sauce and jelly jammy.” While you can locate on the internet ways that this recipe can be replicated, the process is much more time-consuming than the convenience of opening the package, following the directions and allowing the product to “do its thing.”
Another item on my list would be the cereal Puffa Puffa Rice, which the Kellogg Co. manufactured during the late 1960s and early 1970s. I recall that it was a great-tasting cereal, for which there were very catchy commercials, which, in the early days, featured Hawaiian hula dancers.
Having mentioned a couple of sugary treats, now let us turn to our dental health with either Stripe or Ipana toothpaste. Stripe toothpaste featured a red “stripe” (thus, the name), which was an attempt to entice children to think of brushing teeth as a fun activity. Ipana was famous for the “Bucky Beaver” commercials, which urged everyone to “brusha brusha brusha with the new Ipana, with the brand-new flavor that’s dandy for your teeth.” Bucky even tried to persuade everyone that Ipana was better than the fluoride toothpastes (take that, Crest!).
Now we will clean up our act and head down the aisle featuring soaps and detergents. Both Vim and Salvo were detergent pellets that promised to outperform traditional powders. Duz soap (in the red box) promised to deliver a clean AND soft wash; while the product also contained two active detergents, it was emphasized in the commercials that “it’s the soap in DUZ that does it!” Let’s not neglect the dishes — we could opt for peach Thrill liquid or VEL liquid or granules. One of the commercials for VEL told us that it was indeed marVELous! And while Ivory had probably nabbed the lion’s share of the market for floating soap, there was once another brand, SWAN. In radio commercials, Doris Day made her vow for the product by declaring, “I swan!”
Let us now consider somewhat meatier matters, in recalling the radio jingle “We’re the breakfast, lunch and dinner people ... mmm ... Selecto!” Selecto offered various lunch meats and bacon. Just listening to the radio commercials was sufficient to stimulate my appetite. And for frying chicken and making pie crusts, the commercials said that there was no better shortening than Fluffo. While perhaps I am in the minority in enjoying a drink of buttermilk, nonetheless it is used by many cooks at times in preparing dishes, and what would be better than some Foremost or Pinemont buttermilk with real flakes of butter? For those for whom buttermilk is not an appealing drink, how about the fruit drink Beep, which I can recall sampling in Little Stores in Kingsport in the early 1960s?
This trip down memory lane was routed through the grocery store aisles of days gone by. Maybe there are still some individuals out there who were in some way associated with the products referenced who will find comfort and pleasure in knowing that their efforts to produce and market them are remembered fondly.