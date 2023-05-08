I was talking with a group of kids at one of the local schools and they were talking about different holidays. They said the next holiday would be Memorial Day. I asked if they had ever heard of or seen a May Day Celebration with a Maypole…they gave me totally blank stares. One girl that knew me said,” I bet you have stories on everything.” Well, I didn’t really have a story but I did have memories.
Some of you may have some of the same memories about May Day preparation in elementary school. We would start the end of April getting prepared for the celebration. In art class we made all kinds of decorations to wear on our heads and the day of the event we would add live flowers. We also had a contest in English class writing about the history of the celebration. One paper was chosen from a girl and a boy and they were crowned “The King and Queen of May Day”. In Home Economics Class the girls would sew lightweight bright colored materials together to wrap around the Maypole. In history we learned that May 1st is not only the first day of the month, but also a holiday in many parts of the world. It was a way to welcome summer but was also remembered as the day people campaigned for better working conditions.
One of the main events during the celebration was dancing around the Maypole. Somehow the volleyball coaches would join two tetherball poles together to make the Maypole extra tall. Then they would lay the pole against a picnic table til all of the brightly colored ribbons were attached at the top, and finally they carefully roll it to the center of basketball court. Each person knew which color they were supposed to take and they lined up in two circles one inside the other. Each dancer takes a ribbon and moves around the pole in a pattern weaving in and out with the dancers in the outer circle. When the entire pole was wrapped with color the principle wearing a top hat made of flowers would crown the king and queen and we would all sing songs of spring we had learned in music class.
There were cake walks and bobbing for apples and all the swings on the playground had been decorated with crape paper and flowers. The memories were so vivid that I could almost smell all of the fresh flowers. The kids were amazed that the whole school was involved. I told them what made it magical was, we were learning about something new while we were having fun.
I felt positively delighted that I was able to keep the attention of seven kids for fifteen memories by sharing an old school memory.