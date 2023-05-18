After nearly 26 years, Lamar Elementary has a new place for children to play.
“We just wanted to take a moment to have this official start to our new playground,” Lamar Principal Mark Merriman said at the recent ribbon-cutting for the playground. “I know that fifth grade all the way down to kindergarten will use this space. We’re hoping that this lasts for many years and that many of you will probably use this playground when you have kids that come to Lamar — and we’re excited about that.”
Washington County Director of Schools Jerry Boyd said that in addition to the school board and commissioners, the citizens of Washington County needed to be thanked for helping the project come to fruition.
“We need to thank the parents and citizens of Washington County for giving us the opportunity to provide (this playground) for you,” he said. A pre-K playground also exists at the back of the school for the younger children to enjoy.