Participants in this session on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. at the East Tennessee History Center, Knoxville, will explore advanced techniques for genealogical research with a special focus on primary sources. Participants should have already completed some family research, including census and internet work; please bring this research to the session.
This program is free; however, preregistration is required. It will be held in the computer classroom of the Calvin M. McClung Historical Collection on the third floor of the East Tennessee History Center. The East Tennessee History Center’s Genealogy Program is a partnership between Knox County Public Library and the East Tennessee Historical Society with support from Friends of the Knox County Public Library and East Tennessee PBS.