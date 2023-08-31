The Appalachian Fair celebrated its 97th running last week at the Fairgrounds in Gray. Yet the Appalachian Fair is just the modern equivalent of a county fair that has run in Washington County in various parts of the county since at least 1858. According to “History of Washington County, Tennessee, 1988,” “The Washington County Agricultural Society held a county fair in October 1858. E. L. Mathes was the President and John A. Wilder, Secretary. The following year, 1859, as the clouds of the Civil War began to gather. T.A.R. Nelson delivered an address on agriculture. The Civil War burst upon the nation, and the fair became inactive during those weary war years. But it was revived and operated again for a number of years during the 1870’s and 1880’s.”
By 1870, the Washington County Agricultural and Mechanical Society had taken over the running of the fair. An Oct. 6, 1870, letter to the editor in the Herald and Tribune read:
“MR. EDITOR: What about the Washington County Fair? Let us know whether there will or will not be one this Fall. Yours truly, A SUBSCRIBER
“In answer to the above we are forced to endure the humiliation of acknowledging that the Fair so far seems to have been a failure. We have done our best to arouse the people to the necessity of organizing a County Fair and for a time we had reason to hope our efforts would be crowned with success. But for want of public spirit and enterprise on the part of our citizens the whole thing has provd (sic) a failure for the present. However we shall not despair of ultimately succeeding. The time will come when our people must awake to the necessity of pushing forward an enterprise of this kind to a successful termination. We cannot afford to allow it to go under entirely, and the sooner we commence preparing for a fair next year the better.”
By 1873, the Herald and Tribune would be reporting on a county fair. An article on the front page of the Oct. 16, 1873, edition read:
“Washington County Fair.
“We were present on Thursday and Friday at the Washington County Fair, near Jonesboro’, and returned home deeply impressed with the enterprise and progressive spirit of that people, and more than ever determined to hold them up to the people of our own and adjacent counties as worth of emulation. Their Fair was grand success — creditable in the fullest sense to the different exhibitors and remunerative to the stockholders. — The fair grounds are located about one mile and half east of the town comprising about twenty-five acres. The grounds are undulating, and upon the highest point of the inclosure is built the exposition building an economical but substantial structure, one hundred feet long by fifty wide, two stories high. The building commands a good view of the tract and grounds.
“The first floor was filled with the products of the field, minerals, art work, earthenware, &c., &c. The second floor was appropriated to the exhibition of textile fabrics, and the display was very large and attractive, especially in the articles of quilts, of counterpanes, jeans, linsey, carpets, &c. The husbands and farthers of Washington county have just cause to be proud of the skill and handiwork of their wives and daughters. In canned fruits, jellies, wines, and particularly in the quality and quantity of butter, was never beheld as fine a display under similar circumstances. A stranger would never have thought of the terrible cholera scourge that had so recently swept through the country, despoiling the Association of its most efficient members, and prostrating until the late moment the prospects of a successful exhibition, had not the fact been apologetically made by the worthy Secretary as an excuse for any lack of interest in the exposition. We repeat, it was a grand success, and in another year, while they may be in better plight for an exhibition, we doubt if they present a more united and determined disposition to win success over all obstacles.
“We would like to mention more in detail the many articles receiving premiums, in field products, in the ring, and in the equestrian contests, but we have not the space nor the inclination to make invidious distinction where everything was so worthy of elaborate mention. The prize saddle awared to the best and most graceful lady equestrian, was manufacted by Mr. Robert W. Elam, of Jonesboro’, and was a splencil specimen of has workmanship, attracting the attention of the ladies especially.
“To the officer of the Society, especially to its efficient and worthy Secretary. Dr. Mahoney, we return thanks for courtesies extended during our visit. He is to Washington county what our friend Col. Charlton, (who was on the ground taking an active, stimulating interest for two days.) has been to Knox, an arduous and preserving worker, never counting the personal sacrifices he makes if he can thereby secure a success for his county and his associates. Altogether, the people of Washington county have a noble set of representative men in their Society, and have just caused to feel proud of the impression left upon the minds of visitors to their Fair.” — Morristown Gazette
The late 1870s brought fairs near Jonesborough. According to “History of Washington County, Tennessee, 1988,” “Jonesborough’s Centennial celebration was observed in conjunction with the annual fair of the society on October 2-3, 1879. October 3rd, a Friday, was the biggest day – and D.M. Key, Postmaster General of the United States, delivered a speech to a crowd of around ten thousand, the largest gathering seen in Washington County up to that time.”
According to the Oct. 4, 1879, Knoxville Daily Chronicle,
“The Washington County Fair and Jonesboro’ Centennial celebration today was a grand success in every particular. There were fully eight thousand persons present, and it was the best dressed and best behaved crowd of its size we have ever seen in the State. The number of articles on exhibition was unusually large, and the management of the fair could not be criticised unfavorably. The only drawback to the enjoyment of the occasion was the dense clouds of dust which enveloped all parts of the grounds.
At 1 o’clock Hon. D.M. Key, Postmaster General, addressed a very large audience. His remarks were addressed almost entirely to the State credit question. He took strong grounds in favor of sustaining the honor and credit of the State, and condemened the repudiationists in terms not to be misunderstood. His remarks were approbated by nine-tenths of those present. His speech will be furnished for publication, and will appear in full in to-morrow’s CHRONICLE.
Gen. H. M. Doak, of Nashville American, next address the audience. His address was replete with interesting historical facts, and highly creditable to the speaker.
Remarks were made by Judge Jno L. T. Sneed, of Memphis; Governor A. S. Marks, of Nashville; and Hon. A. A. Taylor, of Carter county.
The exhibition closed this evening. Judge Key returns to Washington tonight.
An August 27, 1885, Herald and Tribune articles reads:
“The Fair.
“As the time approaches nearer, the interest in the Washington County Fair, and the prospects for a fine exhibition are very good. This fair has done more to advertise the resources of our county, and commend it to favorable consideration at home and abroad than any other enterprise in the county, hence the people of Washington County especially should rally to its support, by placing on exhibition the best specimens of our diversified industries from the farm, the garden, the home circle, the shops, factories, mills, orchards, &c. The people from a distance judge the resources of the county from what they see on exhibition, and the bountiful crops of this year, except wheat, will enable us to make a grand showing for the county and for upper East Tennessee. If every one will try and place something on exhibition at the fair.”
By the early 1900s, the fair had moved to Sulphur Springs, as the Sulphur Springs Agriculture and Livestock Show in 1917 and 1918, before moving to Washington College in 1920. By 1926, the fair had settled in Gray as the Gray Community Fair, before becoming the Appalachian District Fair in Johnson City and then returning to Gray in 1931, where it has remained. In the 1950s, the current fairgrounds were purchased by the Washington County court and have remained the site of the fair for the last 50-plus years.