Some days you come across articles in Jonesboro (as it once was called) newspapers that are interesting to learn from. The Civil War itself has different perspectives and ideologies that come from which side you were on. History says the winner usually writes the history, and writing a newspaper article was based on opinions.
The following are transcriptions about the Disbandment of Company B, 1st Regiment of Tennessee State Guards on Sept. 13, 1867.
The first is from Sept. 13, 1867, in the Union Flag newspaper:
Rebel Lying – The old Game.
We find the following malicious slander in the Nashville Banner, of the 8th inst:
THE MILITIA IN UPPER EAST TENNESSEE.
A reliable correspondent from one of the upper counties in East Tennessee, in the course of a business letter, writes as follows:
“Brownlow’s Militia have just been turned loose on the country. Since their return to this country, several houses have been entered after night and robbed in the neighborhood of Jonesboro’. While, during their absence, I did not hear of a single outrage of this kind. I think it is easy to imply the source of the trouble.”
That the lying scoundrel who perpetrated the above slander did it knowingly, wilfully, and maliciously, and “with malice aforethought” every honest person of whatever party in this community will testify. The robberies were committed, as is well known, while the soldiers accused, were far from here — over seventy-five or a hundred miles distant. The demon guilty of it is too base and cowardly to make known his name — and the men who make public such slanders, and give them credit as from “reliable correspondents” are equally guilty with the assassin who strikes from the dark. What puzzles us is the fact that Capt. Heiss, one of the editors of the Banner, and whom, we cannot but believe is a high-toned gentleman, should have given his consent to publish an infamous canard upon a Company of State Guards which his party has paid such extensive eulogies for good conduct. Certainly, he will not allow the villain to remain unexposed.
Capt. Clapp has our thanks for the prompt manner in which he refuted this base slander through the columns of the Nashville Press and Times.
Disbanding of Co. ‘B,’ 1st Regiment of Tennessee State Guards.
This Company was disbanded (not discharged) and paid off on the 3rd inst.; in this place. In Regard to the closing services of the company, we copy the following extracts from other exchanges not for the purpose of self-laudation, but to show our readers that we come out alright — having made friends among the respectable portion of the people wherever we were stationed, (notwithstanding the lying reports of certain Copperhead individuals to the contrary.)
From the Fayetteville News-Conservative:
THE MILITIA.
Much to the sorrow and regret of all our good citizens, the “Melish,” “wilfully, maliciously, and with malice aforethought,” picked up their tent-cloth and camp-kettle and left; said “nobody to nothing” vale longum farewell to things below to things under the ground and over the ground.
But all jokes aside. Capt. Grisham did much better than was expected and we all feel thankful that the “Melish” were controlled as well as they were. The Captain assuredly deserves credit for managing such an admixture of discordant and heterogeneous elements and colors as well as he did.
From the Knoxville Whig:
THE STATE GUARDS.
Captain Grisham’s company from Washington county was disbanded at Jonesborough on Saturday Inst. And paid off. They have been in the service for five months, being one of the first companies mustered into the service and were paid $5,000. That was a good company and was well officered and drilled. All but five or six Companies, out of seventeen, have been mustered out and paid and the few remaining companies will be as soon as the rebel bushwhackers west of the mountains will behave themselves and allow quiet to reign.
* * *
