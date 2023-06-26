The summer solstice is the longest day of the year and usually hits on the 21st day of June in any given year. It is the day where you will have the longest amount of daylight, and each day after will continue to decline in light until you reach the winter solstice, which reverses the cycle.
The H&T has a lot to say about the summer solstice. The following are a few excerpts from the pages of the Herald and Tribune’s past.
Herald and Tribune July 4, 1872 COMMUNICATIONS.
Harvest.
EDITORS HERALD AND TRIBUNE:
The earth in her annual revolution has again swung us around the extreme point in her orbit called the Summer solstice. Six months ago we were at the opposite extreme or Winter solstice. Since that time we have been wheeled by our great earth chariot through the absolute space of one hundred and thirty-five millions of miles. Though we have been carried several millions of miles further from the sun, yet we have been tilted southward through an arc of more than half a quadrant, so that the solar rays, instead of glancing at us under the chilling angle of sixty degrees now stream down upon us within thirteen degrees of a vertical direction.
As the result of these revolutions and variations, we have the vicissitudes of the seasons. We see in them the faithful performance of the promise: “While the earth remaineth, seed time and harvest, and cold, and heat, and Summer, and Winter, and day, and night, shall not cease.:
The harvest claims our attention at present. We have been brought to see another of these interesting and important seasons. It is not only proper but very beneficial to spend a little time in reflection upon the season in question. In regard to it we remark:
1st. It furnishes the occasion for profound gratitude and thankfulness to the Supreme Being. We are dependent upon Him in temporal as well as in spiritual blessings. He gives us our portion in due season. The eyes of all wait upon Him. “He openeth His hand, they are fed; He hideth His face, they are troubled; He taketh away their breath, they die.” Truly in His hands are the issues of life and death, and without His favor all human effort is vain. Paul may plant, Appollos water, but God must give the increase. And this He has done. He has sent the former and the latter rain, and caused His sun to shine on the evil and the good and has again filled the land with His goodness. And shall we not thank him for all these blessings? How unkind, how uncomely it were in us to reap His harvests, and eat the good of the land without returning our thanks to the great source of every good and perfect gift. Under the Mosaic Law, the first fruits of all the increase of the land were dedicated to the Lord! And is He less worthy of praise now than then? Were their benefits greater than ours? Are we less dependent than they. Then we are under the most solemn obligations to the “Father of Mercies” for our bountiful harvest. These observations may gain additional force by considering.
2nd. The timely relief thus afforded. As the old crops are consumed, expectation turns upon the new. Supplies grow short. Scarcity prevails. May are rapidly coming to want. All hope is centered in the coming harvest. Shall it meet the demand? None can answer. The growing crop is exposed to many casualties, heat, cold, storms, floods, drouth, the ravage of insects, and to every conceivable contingency, any of which might easily rob us of our expectation. Death is uninviting in any form but when he leers us through the gaunt spectre of famine he is truly the “King of Terrors.” To behold our friends perishing without remedy, to see them exposed to the “pestilence that walketh in darkness and destruction that wasteth at nood-day,” to hear the helpless cry:
“Give me three grains of corn mother Only three grains of corn!”
To realize that “the whole staff of life if broken off” ’tis then we feel our weakness and dependence, and are ready to turn to Him who is a present help in time of need. Nor do we come in vain “The harvest truly is plenteous, it not only meets our wents but surpasses them. There is enough and to spare. Every fear is allyed, every doubt settled, every murmurer silenced. Gladness fills every heart. Many can say “the lines are falling to me in pleasant places.” “Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits.”
3rd. We here see the rewards of industry. The earth is a good pay-mistress. She usually pays in proportion to the labor. By looking over the harvest fields one may readily detect those husband-men who have done their duty, and those who have not. It is easy to tell when we come to “the field of the slothful” and the garden of the man void of understanding. We can here read that it is “only in the sweat of the face” that we are to eat bread; that it is so “ordained that if any will not work neither shall he eat.” “The sluggard,” we are told, “will not plow by reason of the cold, therefore he shall beg in harvest and have nothing.” But on the contrary the “hand of the diligent maketh rich.” For the earth that drinketh in the rain that cometh oft upon it, bringeth forth herbs, meet for them by whom it is dressed.
These great truths are so plainly stamped upon our farms and garden that “he may read that runneth.”
J.B.P
Freedom Tennessee.
Herald and Tribune June 10, 1886 The Summer Solstice.
The month of June is honored with one of the most important epochs of the year. On the 21st, at 8 o’clock in the morning, the sun reaches his extreme point of northern declination, and inaugurates the summer solstice. On that day in our latitude, the great central orb pours his most intense rays upon the earth, his course sweeps over the broad concave of the heavens with the greatest meridian altitude, and his departing light lingers longest above the horizon. Beautiful is our belt of earth under the spell of the summer sun blessed are the solar influences that make it like the Garden of Eden; peaceful is the serenity of the soft summer days. Well may we make the sun the symbol of Almighty Power and reverently turn our heads, like the sun worshiper of the olden time, to the east to welcome his rising beams.
Answer: Herald and Tribune. The Jonesborough Herald and Tribune began on Aug. 26, 1869, in Jonesborough, Tennessee. Today, the newspaper will turn 154 years old in August.
Yet the paper will no longer be printed in Jonesborough as of 2023. The first newspaper in Tennessee was The Knoxville Gazette, which was first published in Rogersville, Tennessee, in 1791. While some suggest the oldest continuous newspaper in Tennessee is the Clarksville Chronicle, which began in 1808 as the The Leaf-Chronicle.