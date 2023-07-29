On Lot 1 of Jonesborough sits a home that has seen the town evolve and change over nearly four decades. It has seen dirt roads become paved, fires be extinguished, floods on Main Street and the comings and goings of residents to war and home. This historic house is the Rees-Hawley House at 114 E. Woodrow Ave.
“Not only was the house built on Lot 1, it is the oldest building in Jonesborough — built in 1790,” said current owner Marcy Hawley. “It’s had a lot of owners prior to me.”
Hawley and her husband Rick bought the house in 1988 and moved into it officially in 1989.
“It was then we began working on the house. My late husband’s family is from this area; his father was born in Jonesborough, and his grandmother was born in Jonesborough. Their family goes back to William Chester (of the Chester Inn),” Hawley said. “I had only been to Jonesborough twice before buying the home. That was my only exposure to Jonesborough, and I remembered that it was an old town, but I didn’t know the history. After living all over the world, we began looking ... around Maryland and Virginia for a place to retire to do a bed and breakfast, and nothing panned out.”
It was then Marcy’s husband mentioned moving to Tennessee, an idea that didn’t really appeal to Marcy, but she figured she would humor her husband.
“I didn’t even know how to spell Tennessee. But to not be contrary, I told him I would go to Tennessee if he found me an old house in Jonesborough — thinking he wouldn’t,” Hawley noted. “We allowed a week for this house hunting trip, and the very first day we were here riding around, we saw the house on Woodrow with a little sign from the hardware store that said, ‘For Sale.’ We parked across the street and came over and knocked on the door, and Mr. Byers answered. Rick asked what was for sale, and he told us the house was.”
And the rest, as they say, is history. Marcy has been living in the historic home ever since, restoring it to its original beauty and charm.
“The home originally in the beginning was a log home. It was added onto at the turn of the century,” Hawley said. “We also had to do some work. There was no central heat of any sort, and there was only one bathroom. We dismantled the house. I’m an interior architectural designer; we did blueprints, and every board that we took out we numbered, and it corresponded with the plan. After we took it all apart and put in new plumbing and HVAC, we put it all back together like a puzzle. Everything in the house is original to the 1700s.”
A step into Hawley House is like stepping back to a different time. The wood beams are still in place where they were first constructed by hands hundreds of years before, the wood floors where many walked before with their own stories, a fireplace that saw hundreds of Christmases and a kitchen that entertained numerous families — it is all there as a testament to what Jonesborough stands for.
“We say we took the long way home,” Hawley said. “After living in France, Greece, Korea and Germany, we finally found our favorite part of the world right here in Jonesborough.”