The Heritage Alliance has received a $6,000 grant to fund roof restoration of the Duncan House.
The Tennessee Historical Commission, the state historic preservation office, has awarded 37 matching grants totaling over $1.1 million from the Federal Historic Preservation Fund allocated to nonprofits, municipalities, universities and civic organizations across the state to support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources.
“Our Federal Historic Preservation Fund grant program is one of the main ways that the Tennessee Historical Commission makes meaningful contributions to the protection and study of our state’s treasured historic places,” said Patrick McIntyre, state historic preservation officer and executive director. The Federal Historic Preservation Fund reimburses 60% of the project costs with a 40% match of project funds from the grantee.
This year’s grant awards include a wide variety of historic and architectural projects, all listed below. Several projects this year will restore character-defining historic windows. Other grants will assist in funding preservation planners in seven of the state’s development districts, in facilitating archaeological surveys and in helping obtain design guidelines for historic districts. Several other grants are for the rehabilitation of historic buildings, for posters highlighting the state’s archaeology and for training historic zoning staff or commissioners.
One of the agency’s grant priorities is for projects that are in Certified Local Governments (CLG), a program that allows the 50 enrolled communities to participate closely in the federal program of historic preservation. Certified Local Government communities are highly encouraged to apply, and for this round, each CLG community that applied was funded, including a grant to the Metro Historical Commission in Nashville to complete a countywide historic cemetery survey.
Additional priorities include those that meet the goals and objectives of the Tennessee Historical Commission’s plan for historic preservation. Properties that use the grant funds for restoration projects must be listed in the National Register. Applications for the next round of grants will open in December.