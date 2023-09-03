The 24th Annual Sorghum Festival will allow visitors to have the opportunity to observe sorghum cane being processed into molasses using a mule-powered mill on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Maggie” the mule will be out turning the cast iron rollers squeezing out the delectable juices to be boiled down into molasses. Just to watch ‘Maggie” work is worth a visit to the site. While activities will take place all day, Oscar and his crew will be milling the cane in the earlier part of the day, so be sure to come during the morning hours.
Returning this year will be a sorghum breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Biscuits with gravy or sorghum will be accompanied by sausage, bacon, eggs, oatmeal, grits and drinks. Here is the chance to try sorghum molasses on a biscuit. Visitors can also enjoy touring the historic structures of the property that will take you back to the 1800s. The historic cave will be open for everybody of all ages to explore and find their inner spelunker.
Area historic museums will be on site to help promote the region’s rich history. Local food trucks will be on site for visitors to enjoy a picnic lunch. There will also be several local vendors selling homemade crafts. A handful of classic and antique cars from the Model A Mac’s group will be on display for visitors view. There will also be several hit-and-miss engines from the East Tennessee Antique Engine Association.
Simply relax in the shade and appreciate the historic atmosphere while getting away from the fast pace of the 21st century. As always, members of the Tipton Haynes Historical Association are free. Sorghum molasses will also be available for purchase – $6 per pint and $3 per half pint.
For additional information, please call (423) 926-3631. Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 South Roan St. in Johnson City. Tipton Haynes State Historic Site is a Tennessee Historical Commission State-Owned Historic Site.