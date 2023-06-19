From 1895 to 1925, R. M. May & Son Palace Store was a mainstay of Jonesborough’s mercantile district, offering a variety of products from dry goods to school books. Now the Noelle Seasonal Decor and Gifts Galore building still honors its previous owner.
“Early owners of this property were J. S. Rhea and Alfred E. Jackson. Henry C. Jackson, as executor, sold this lot in 1890 to T. H. Reeves,” wrote Eugene and Joyce Cox in their book “Jonesborough’s Historic Main Street.” “In 1895, Col. T. H. Reeves and his wife, K.M. Reeves, sold it to Rufus Montgomery (R.M.) May for $1,000, for which May signed two promissory notes of $500 each.”
According to the Coxes, May had a setback in 1895 when, in preparation for constructing his new store, he lost several thousand bricks due to a heavy rainstorm.
“On Saturday, June 22, he had finished ‘burning his brick kiln and [was] making preparations to build his new store house,’” the book reads. “By July 3 he had ‘burned enough brick for the trimmings for the front of his new business room out of a clay procured east of town, and they are decidedly the nicest brick we ever saw in this State; being smooth and of a beautifully cream color.’”
An eye-capturing headline on Sept. 18, 1895, announced “An Elegant Building. R. M. May’s New Store Completed and Occupied.” The building was described as “two stories high, thirty-three feet in the front by eighty feet deep.
“The front (was) of pressed brick, iron and glass with trimmings of a beautiful cream-colored brick. The inside finish is of beautifully figured chestnut, done in oil, and makes a rich appearance,” Cox wrote. “The lower room was 15 feet high, and an elevated office, about 8 feet high, was located in the rear of this room.”
May’s son, W. E., by his first marriage, joined the store in 1894. The Mays made buying trips for their stores well into the 20th century, as did practically all Jonesborough merchants. As early as May 1904, they were advertising the store as R. M. May & Son Palace Store.
“In September 1904 the newspaper reported, ‘Will May returned last week from the Eastern markets, and the Palace Store is rapidly filling up with new and seasonable goods.’ He was still going on buying trips in September 1922 when he left for ‘New York City to purchase new goods,’” Cox writes on. “During the same time his wife traveled to Flourville, near Jonesborough, to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. G. C. Hale.”
R. M. May and Son advertised in 1909 that they were dealers in dry goods, notions, shoes, clothing, hats, matting, carpets, furniture and so forth. They carried a full line of schoolbooks and school supplies used in the public and high schools. Their telephone number was 33.
According to research by the Heritage Alliance of Jonesborough, when R.M. died on Nov. 1, 1921, he owned a department store on Main Street as well as the telephone building. He served as treasurer of the city school board and as chairman of the board of directors of the First National Bank, and he had been one of the incorporators of the Merchants and Trader Bank in 1891.
“The May family was a staunch supporter of Jonesborough in business, religion, politics, and the judicial system from the 19th century to the 20th century,” the research notes.
R. M. May & Son Store was sold in June 1925 to a Philadelphia firm known as the Philadelphia Syndicate. By 1929, the management had reorganized as Trusler & Rosenbaum, composed of Albert Trusler and J. F. Rosenbaum. Miss Artie Mae Croyle remained with the firm as a saleslady and made a purchasing trip for the new store.
“Hattie Broyles signed a lease for this property in 1935 and opened a store here called the Broyles Cash Store. Her husband, local businessman L. M. Broyles, had a stroke in 1932, after which Hattie managed their businesses. Among other items, the store sold shoes, jeans, overalls, men’s suits, ties, dress shirts, work shirts, and toys at Christmas,” Cox said. “Hattie’s son, David L., attended East Tennessee State Teachers College and helped with the store, but the work became full time and he had to quit school. Miss Lily Mae Huff and Charles Deakins worked at the store until the 1950s. A potbellied stove stood at the base of the stairway, and usually a game of checkers was in progress while current events were being discussed.”
Architecturally, the denticulate arch and corbel brackets with the circle top window on the second level add distinction to the building, which has a metal cornice with brackets and stone sills. An entrance step, constructed of iron, has the name May molded into it. And on the top east side of the building, the name R.M. May is faintly discernible, and the name May is visible on a stepping-up stone along Main Street.