Join the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum on July 20 at 6:30 p.m. as we welcome Dr. William Kennedy.
Kennedy’s talk is titled “Jonesborough’s Historic Porches and Bay Windows: Form, Function, and Flowers.” He will be speaking about the architectural, as well as the social function historic porches have served in Jonesborough’s history. The program will be held in the Jonesborough Visitors Center and is free and open to the public.
The 2023 season of History Happy Hour will run from April through November with a new program every third Thursday of the month. The full schedule is available on the Chester Inn’s Facebook page and the Heritage Alliance’s website. If you can’t attend History Happy Hour in person, each program will be livestreamed to the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Historical Commission.
For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance, call the Heritage Alliance office at (423) 753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at (423) 753-4580. You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/.
Be sure to follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.