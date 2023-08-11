Former Chester Inn Site Manager Joe Spiker has developed a new digital series for the Chester Inn YouTube channel as part of his summer contract work for the Heritage Alliance. The new series is titled “What’s in the Box?” Each video takes a look at an item or items housed in the Heritage Alliance archival collection while also giving a behind-the-scenes look at the archives.
“I wanted to come up with a way to spotlight items in our collection in a new and unique way,” Spiker said. “I have two kids that are 8 and 9, so I have been exposed to my fair share of children’s YouTube where unboxing is a really popular video format. The title of the series is a nod to Brad Pitt’s overacting in the closing scene of the movie Seven.”
Each video picks an item (or items) and uses them as the jumping off point to talk about multiple things and historical themes. One goal is to talk about the physical characteristics of the items: What are they made of? How do they feel? What are their different components? “I wanted to create a somewhat sensory experience, even if viewers aren’t actually seeing and touching the items directly,” Spiker said.
The other goal is to talk about broader historical themes. For example the first video, which is already debuted, uses a typewriter in our collection to talk about different themes including the history of typewriters, manufacturing, and keyboard layouts.
Spiker added, “I love how history and museum work can use one item to tell so many different stories. So far this is a four-part series, but the format is in place so that it can continue indefinitely. We have a lot of items and history to unbox!”